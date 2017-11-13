Proved! Air Pollution Spikes Risk Of Bone Facture
Researchers proved that air pollution can cause more damage than just cardiovascular and respiratory diseases. It can also lead to risk of osteoporosis-related bone fractures.
Delhiites beware! You are not only at a high risk of cardiovascular and respiratory diseases. Increased pollution and smog can lead to osteoporosis-related ailments like bone fractures. Living in an extremely polluted area for a prolonged period of time may result in these effects and, more specifically in older age people. This has been stated in two different American studies which appeared in the journal The Lancet Planetary Health.
Researchers at the Columbia University's Mailman School of Public Health stated the prolonged exposure to increased levels of particulate matter PM 2.5 may lead to loss of bone density which increases risk of fractures.
Toxic substances in the atmosphere like cigarette smoke, smog and other forms of air pollution risk bone loss. Researchers landed in this conclusion after they conducted two parallel studies in 2003 and 2010 on patients above 65 years of age for osteoporosis fractures. It was found that even minute increase in the level of pollutants may lead to an increase of risk.
Researchers picked 692 men with an average age of 47 living in the region of Boston for the second study. Results of the study showed that people living in highly polluted areas were at a higher risk of bone fractures due to very less levels of parathyroid hormone which is an essential bone-related hormone.
But the same team of researchers came up with a study that showed that the consumption of B vitamins can help in diminishing the adverse effects of the same. However, scientists continue to be sceptical about the effect of B vitamin in bone loss.
Stats reveal that there are over 2 million osteoporosis-related bone fractures in US every year. Researchers came to the conclusion that this could be attributed to smoking and lack of exercise in people.