Protein Rich Nuts: This Diwali, Go Gaga Over These Protein-Rich Nuts And Keep The Festival Weight Away

- These nuts are a good source of protein and can aid weight loss
- You can snack on them and even eat them with salads
- Practice portion control when consuming nuts to avoid weight gain
Diwali 2019: Nuts are an essential part of Diwali celebrations. There is probably not a single house that will not have nuts this time around the year. A nice tray divided into 5-6 sections with a variety of nuts is served to guests during Diwali, as a tradition. And this is undoubtedly one of the healthiest and most enriching traditions of the festival of lights. Nuts are one of the healthiest foods in existence. Not only are they are rich source of protein-an important nutrient for weight loss-they are also a rich in omega-3 fatty acids and numerous other nutrients required for good health and overall well-being.
In this article, we are going to talk about protein-rich nuts you can have guilt-free this Diwali.
Protein-rich nuts for weight loss: Healthiest nuts you can have this Diwali
You can snack on these nuts to satiate your hunger pangs, instead of resorting to deep-fried food or sweets. You can munch on them along with your meals, add them to your salads, or consume them in the form of nut butters. Here are some nuts that are a rich source of protein:
1. Almonds: 100 gm of almonds contain as much as 21.15 gm of protein. Almonds make for the perfect protein-rich snack you can munch on. Apart from protein, almonds are also rich in calcium, iron, magnesium, phosphorus, potassium and Vitamin E.
2. Pistachios: With a salty flavour, pistachios are delightful nuts that are a rich source of protein. 100 gm of pistachios contain around 20.16 gm protein. Pistachios are also a rich source of healthy monounsaturated and polyunsaturated fatty acids. Potassium and magnesium content in pistachios make them a great nut for high blood pressure and heart patients.
3. Cashews: Thought a little on the higher side of calories, cashews are delicious and creamy and you simply cannot miss this nut this Diwali. 100 gm of cashews contain 18.22 gm protein. This variety of nuts also contain the beneficial of monounsaturated fatty acids. It is because of the creamy texture of cashews that they can used for gravy-based preparations as well.
4. Walnuts: Though lower in carbs, walnuts are high in calories than some other nuts. High calorie content is because of high monounsaturated fats in walnuts. 100 gm of walnuts contain 15.23 gm of protein. Walnuts are also a rich source of flavonoids and phenolic acid. These antioxidants can offer protection to the body against damage caused by free radicals.
5. Hazelnuts: You might not consider to serve them during Diwali but their delicious taste and rich nutrient profile will make you change your mind. You will be surprised to know that protein and fat content in nuts is similar to the protein and fat profile in walnuts. 100 gm of hazelnuts contain 14.95 gm of protein. They also contain traces of calcium, magnesium, phosphorus, potassium and iron.
Bring a twist to your traditional nuts tray by creating a trail mix of dried fruits, nuts and seeds. You can store this nuts and seeds trail mix in a glass jar and have them as an on-the-go snack. Besides, a mixture of all the nuts, a handful of them, can be consumed on a daily basis for weight loss and good nutrition. Practicing portion-control is important when consuming nuts, as most of them are calorie dense.
This Diwali, go gaga over these protein-rich nuts... You simply cannot go wrong with them!
