Pre And Post Holi Skincare: Get Ready To Enjoy The Festival Of Colours; Here's How You Can Protect Your Skin

Pre And Post Holi Skincare: Get Ready To Enjoy The Festival Of Colours; Here's How You Can Protect Your Skin

Holi 2021: The festival of colours is here! Here are some tips from expert that can help you protect your skin and hair.
  By: Dr. Mikki Singh  Updated: Mar 28, 2021 12:51 IST
3-Min Read
Holi2021: Do not forget to apply sunscreen before playing holi

HIGHLIGHTS

  1. Apply sunscreen to protect your skin
  2. Wear full-sleeved clothes to safeguard your skin
  3. Apply a layer of oil to your skin

Holi, the festival of colours is one of the most exciting festivals in India. As much as we love splashing the colours on each other, we know we have to deal with the repercussions of the damage done. Here are some of the pre and post Holi tips that can be followed to have a smoother sailing boat when it comes to getting rid of the colours and helping the skin gain back the lost moisture and hydration.

Holi 2021: Pre and post holi skin and hair care


Pre Holi skin care -

1. A thick layer of moisturiser-

We are all well aware that the colours that are used during Holi contain a lot of chemicals and it would be ideal to cover not just your face but also your body with a thick layer of moisturiser that locks in the moisture of the body. This helps the skin stay moisturised and acts as the base layer.

2. Don't miss your sunblock -

It is mandatory that sunblock is used as Holi is an outdoor festival and we all love running around under the sun on this day. Adding sunblock which is SPF 30+ can help the skin from sun damage. Apply your sunscreen at least 20 mins before you step out for it to work effectively.

3. Apply olive oil to the skin and rub away any excess oil -

Applying olive oil before you step out would be a smart choice as the oil's lubricant nature helps in the elimination of the colour post the celebration. It helps as a barrier between the skin and the colour, although it doesn't eliminate fully, it makes the exfoliation process easy.

4. Cover your body as much as you can to avoid the colour on the skin -

It would be a good idea to cover the body as much as you can to minimise the direct contact of the colour to the body.

4198vdng

Apply moisturiser to keep your skin hydrated
Photo Credit: iStock

Post Holi -

It is ideal to splash cold water instead of hot or lukewarm water as it makes it tougher to get rid of the colour. Cold water helps in dissolving the colour better than the hot water. Hot water in general is not good for the skin as it strips away the moisture of the skin. A face wash which has foam is a better bet to help remove the colour. The foam generated helps in removing the dirt particles on the top layer of the skin.

Apply olive oil all over your face or body and let it settle for a half-hour which will help in washing away the colours and dust particles. Wash away everything with a proper cleanser or body gel that has foam. Intense scrubbing and washing may dry out the skin. Apply a thick layer of moisturiser and sunscreen. Hydration for the skin is very important, lack of hydration makes the skin look dry, old and wrinkly. To combat this and pamper your skin, you can also try hydra medi facial, volite or hydra boosters and chemicals peels.

Take care of your skin and hair and enjoy the festival of colours!

Happy Holi!

(Dr. Mikki Singh is a celebrity Dermatologist, Cosmetologist, Trichologist in Bangalore, and Head of Centre of Excellence, the Bodycraft Clinic Indiranagar, Bangalore)


Disclaimer: The opinions expressed within this article are the personal opinions of the author. NDTV is not responsible for the accuracy, completeness, suitability, or validity of any information on this article. All information is provided on an as-is basis. The information, facts or opinions appearing in the article do not reflect the views of NDTV and NDTV does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.



