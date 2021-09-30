Post-Workout Soreness: Try These Foam Rolling Exercises To Help Your Tired Muscles Recover
Fitness trainer Kayla Itsines, in a new Instagram video, explains how to achieve a good rest day stretch session.
Rest and recovery are important for your muscles to avoid injuries
Mild soreness in muscles after a workout session or exercise activity is normal. Physical stress or discomfort is a natural outcome of an activity, especially during the initial stage. The body goes through some amount of physical strain during the exercise sessions and the muscle-building process can take a while. Fitness trainer Kayla Itsines, in a new Instagram video, explains how to achieve a good rest day stretch session. She demonstrates how to use foam rollers to benefit while highlighting the love/hate relationship she has with the equipment.
Perform these recovery exercises after a workout or on rest days
Kayla reveals that she loves foam rollers because they help so much when she is super sore after exercise. Her hate equation is courtesy of the painful experience, at times.
Get rid of post-workout muscle soreness: Try this ultimate workout
1. Cat Cow (30 seconds)
2. Lat (60 seconds: 30 seconds per side)
3. Seated Side Stretch (60 seconds: 30 seconds per side)
4. Glutes (60 seconds: 30 seconds per side)
5. Pigeon (60 seconds: 30 seconds per side)
6. Calves (60 seconds: 30 seconds per side)
7. Calf Pump (60 seconds)
8. Abs (60 seconds)
9. Ab Stretch (60 seconds)
Kayla adds a note that reads, “Feel free to complete these movements for more than 60 seconds - go as long as you need. Especially if you are extra sore after one of my workouts.”
Watch her video here:
Previously, Kayla had shared another exercise video to help relax and de-stress. She demonstrated how to use stretching and foam-rolling to help relax better. For those who exercise regularly but don't sleep well, Kayla said, “save for later and enjoy the video.”
The entire routine was broken down into the following exercises:
1. Glutes (Foam Roller) (60 seconds: 30 seconds per side)
2. Calves (Foam Roller) (60 seconds: 30 seconds per side)
3. Traps (Foam Roller) (30 seconds)
4. Lats (Mermaid) (60 seconds: 30 seconds per side)
5. Wide Childs Pose (30 seconds)
6. Hip Flexors (60 seconds: 30 seconds per side)
7 Glutes (Pigeon) (60 seconds: 30 seconds per side)
Try these exercises and say good bye to post-workout stress.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
