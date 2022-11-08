Yoga: Add These Yoga Asanas To Your Routine If You Have A 9 To 5 Job
Yoga: Bhujangasana improves posture and reduce neck and back pain caused by long hours at the desk
The fact that sitting at a desk for more than eight hours a day can be harmful to our health is not particularly surprising. Due to pressure on the lumbar spine, overstretching of the mid and upper back, and shortening of the chest and hips, the strains of sitting in an office chair can cause neck, shoulder, and lower back pain.
While at work or during the rest of the day, tensions and daily pressures can be relieved using a variety of yoga techniques. Continue reading this article to find out the best yoga poses for you if you have a 9 to 5 desk job.
1. Sethu Bandha Sarvangasana
- Lie on the ground facing the ceiling with your hands on your sides
- Slowing lift your hips off the ground
- At this point, the only thing touching the floor should be your upper torso, head, arms, and feet
- Hold this position for 10 seconds and repeat 4-5 times
2. Bhujangasana
- Lie on the floor, face facing the ground
- Now, place your palms on your sides and slowly lift your torso
- At this point, the only body parts touching the ground should be your palms and lower body
- Hold this position for 30 seconds and release
- Repeat 3-4 times daily
3. Balasana
- Sit straight with your legs folded
- At this point, your feet are supposed to be facing upwards
- Now, slowly bend your torso forward on the floor
- At this point, your arms should be extending forward as well, as far as possible
- Your face should also be facing the floor as well as your palms
- Your calves, forehead, and palms should all be touching the ground in this position
- As it only stretches your body and is a resting pose, it provides comfort and relaxation
- Hold this position for 10-15 seconds and perform 4-5 sets daily.
4. Adho Mukha Svanasana
- Lay flat on the ground facing the floor
- Slowly lift your torso and form a mountain-like structure with your body
- Your palms need to be farther apart and reaching outwards (in comparison to your shoulders)
- On the other hand, your feet need to be placed next to each other
- At this point, the only body parts touching the ground should be your palms and feet
- Your face needs to be facing inwards and downwards, at the same angle as the arms
- Your body must form a triangle (your hands, hips, and feet being the corners)
- Hold this position for a few seconds and repeat 10 times at least
5. Marjaryasana & Bitilasana
- Get on your knees and hands (How you would imitate a four-legged animal)
- Lift your back upwards, forming a mountain-like structure
- While you do that, make sure you push your face inwards, looking at your own torso
- Now, push your back inwards, forming a 'U' position with your back
- While you do that, look toward the ceiling
- Repeat mountain motion with face inwards and then ‘U' structure with face upwards for a minute
Add these poses to your daily workout routine to improve your posture and overall health which might be affected by sitting at a desk job for long hours.
