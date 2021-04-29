Covid-19: Nutritionist Recommends Dosing Up On These 4 Supplements
Must take vitamins for Covid-19: Nutritionist Pooja Makhija says these can speed up recovery process, adds by no means are they a replacement to medical treatment
Covid-19: Eat a healthy diet to support functioning of your immune system
Covid-19 has taken a huger toll on all of us. The internet is abuzz with a range of information on battling the pandemic. Even health experts have reiterated the importance of wearing masks and staying at home. If you are currently on treatment for coronavirus, this video by celebrity nutritionist Pooja Makhija might help you. She mentions about a few vitamins in her latest Instagram Reels that can be helpful in recovering from COVID-19. "I have found these vitamins to be very beneficial (for my family, my clients and myself) to speed up the recovery," she wrote in the caption.
She adds in the caption, "These by no means are a replacement to medical treatment given to you by your doctors but are an adjunct to it." Her post ends with the message, "Take care India, stay strong, stay home."
Here are the four vitamins that Makhija mentions. Know all about them:
1. Zinc: Makhija recommends having 50 mg of zinc each day. It impairs replication of RNA virus, she adds. The usual multi-vitamins consist of only 5-10 mg of zinc.
2. Vitamin C: The dose suggested by Makhija is 1,000 mg, twice a day. It helps in reducing inflammation. It also boosts lymphocytes - type of white blood cell that is important for the immune system.
3. Vitamin D: Vitamin D reduces cytokines storm and prevents upper respiratory tract infection. Makhija recommends having capsules with 60 thousand dosage, every three days for 12 days (four capsules).
4. Curcumin: If you have mild symptoms of COVID-19, Makhija recommends 500 mg of this anti-inflammatory compound, once a day. Those with strong symptoms, such as chest congestion or cough or cold, can have 500 mg twice a day. It is antibacterial and antiviral, which helps in reducing the severity of symptoms.
Makhija also adds a vital disclaimer to the video, which says, "No supplements will cure or prevent the disease, just speed up recovery." So, make sure you stay indoors and keep the mask on for your and your family's safety.
(Pooja Makhija is a nutritionist, dietitian and author)
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
