Pollution Explosion In Delhi, Government To Reinforce The Odd-Even Scheme
With the current air quality in Delhi, government reinforces the odd-even scheme for 5 days. Here's all you need to know about it.
Delhi pollution reaches dangerous levels
HIGHLIGHTS
- The safe air limit is 100 but, Delhi air has reached 1400
- Sri Ganga Ram Hospital has seen a 100% increase in the OPD for patients
- Odd-even scheme to return for 5 days from 13th November
The hazy atmosphere, sore throat, burning eyes and constant coughing as soon as you step out of home, yes, that's Delhi at present!
Smog has increased and Delhiites are gasping for breath. The safe air limit is 100 but, Delhi air has reached 1400. This is more than just alarming and has been termed as a 'Public health emergency' by the Indian Medical Association. After Diwali, the Sri Ganga Ram Hospital has seen a 100% increase in the OPD for patients dealing with respiratory issues.
It all started on the 8th of November when the city woke up to haze, cough and itchy eyes. Since then, it is the third day in a row where the city continues to see a 'severe' air quality. Doctors handling the OPD in top hospitals of the country have reported that more and more people are coming in with cough, itchy eyes and a sore throat; all of which are in response to the increased pollution.
Dr Arup Basu, senior consultant, Department of Chest Medicine at Apollo hospital revealed that of the 25 cases he takes care of each day, 80% are because of the deteriorated health conditions of the place. He added that people who already suffered from respiratory issues like asthma as moving towards hospitalization. He also informed that they have witnessed a 100% in the number of patients and that too people who had no history of respiratory diseases.
With the current scenario in view, CM Kejriwal's 'odd-even' scheme will come into effect from November 13th.
Here's all you need to know about odd-even reinforcement:
1. Odd-even remains for five days to begin with, from 13th November-17th November.
2. Vehicles will run on the basis of the last number on their LICENSED number plate.
3. Odd number vehicles will run on days with odd dates and even number cars will run on days with even dates.
4. Delhi transport minister Kailash Gahlot called for taxis and cabs meeting to ensure that no disturbance in cab-prices takes place during this period.
5. Two-wheelers shall be exempted from the scheme.
6. CNG, battery-run vehicles shall also be exempted from the scheme.
7. Government has instructed DTC to hire 500 buses from private contractors to meet the needs of the rush of commuters on such days. Delhi Metro will also provide 100 extra buses.