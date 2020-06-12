Plantar Fasciitis: Know 6 Effective Home Remedies To Deal With Morning Foot Pain
Plantar Fasciitis can be reduced by losing weight and some stretching exercises. Read here to know other effective home remedies.
Wearing comfortable foot wear can help in reducing plantar fasciitis pain
HIGHLIGHTS
- Plantar fasciitis causes pain in foot in morning
- Wearing comfortable footwear can help in reducing the pain
- Stretching exercise and cold compress can help in reducing the pain
Plantar Fasciitis is a common cause of heel pain. The condition causes inflammation in the thick band of tissue which runs across the bottom of foot and connects heel bones to toes. Plantar fasciitis causes stabbing pain usually in the first steps in morning. The pain decreases as you get up and move. It may return after long periods of standing or when you stand up after sitting. The pain usually worsens after exercising and not during it. The condition can be caused because of tearing and stretching, which can inflame fascia.
Plantar fasciitis home remedies
Ignoring plantar fasciitis can result in chronic heel pain, which can affect your day-to-day activity and movement. Changing the way you walk to relieve plantar fasciitis can lead to foot, knee, hip or back problems. Following are a few ways to help you deal with plantar fasciitis at home:
1. Take some rest. Taking your weight off from the foot by taking some rest can help in bringing the inflammation down and offer relief from pain.
Also read: These Remedies Can Help Relieve Arthritis Pain Naturally
2. Cold compress: Apply some ice on your foot. Cold compress can reduce inflammation and reduce pain significantly. You can make an ice pack at home or buy one from the store. Apply the ice pack 3 to 4 times day for 15 to 20 minutes at a time to get relief from pain.
3. Stretching: Stretching exercise of the foot can also offer relief from this condition. Lunges and calf raises are exercises that can strengthen lower leg muscles and foot, and reduce pain. They can stabilise ankle, ease pain and prevent plantar fasciitis pain.
Also read: Combination Of These Stretching Yoga Poses Can Help In Getting Rid Of Knee And Ankle Pain: Watch Video
4. Athletic tape can be helpful in cases of severe pain. It can support your foot and keep you from moving it in a way that can worsen plantar fasciitis.
5. Wear supportive shoes: Wear shoes that provide good arch support and low heals, especially if your routine includes to be on-the-go and a lot of walking. Wearing comfortable shoes can reduce inflammation and keep the pain away.
6. Weight loss: Carrying extra weight can worsen pain caused by plantar fasciitis. Losing weight by following a healthy diet, reducing calorie intake and exercising regularly can help you with weight loss.
If the aforementioned remedies do not work, you might need additional treatment. Contact your doctor if the pain does not subside. You may need X-ray to find out the real cause of pain. Physiotherapy can be helpful in reducing the pain.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
DoctorNDTV is the one stop site for all your health needs providing the most credible health information, health news and tips with expert advice on healthy living, diet plans, informative videos etc. You can get the most relevant and accurate info you need about health problems like diabetes, cancer, pregnancy, HIV and AIDS, weight loss and many other lifestyle diseases. We have a panel of over 350 experts who help us develop content by giving their valuable inputs and bringing to us the latest in the world of healthcare.