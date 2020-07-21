PCOS And Gut Health: Know The Link Between PCOS And Leaky Gut And What You Can Do To Improve Your Condition
Leaky gut occurs when the lining of the gut allows substances to pass through into the blood stream, causing inflammation and insulin resistance. Here's how it is linked to PCOS.
Plan your diet around proteins vegetables to address leaky gut if you have PCOS
HIGHLIGHTS
- PCOS is quite a common condition
- There's a clear link between PCOS and gut health
- A leaky gut can cause constipation, gas, bloating, weak immune system
Polycystic Ovarian syndrome (PCOS) is a common condition which affects how woman's ovaries work. The incidence of PCOS has increased dramatically in the past few years, and poor lifestyle is largely to be blamed for it. The three main features of PCOS are irregular periods (which means that your ovaries do not release eggs regularly (ovulation)), excess androgen or male hormone which results in excess facial body or hair, and polycystic ovaries, a condition in which ovaries become enlarged and contain many fluid-filled sacs that surround the eggs. Being overweight or obese increases your chances of getting PCOS. Common symptoms of PCOS include swelling, weight gain, hair loss, acne, less frequent periods and infertility.
PCOS and Gut health: Link between PCOS and leaky gut
Nutritionist and author Ishi Khosla, in one of her recent Insta posts, talks about the link between leaky gut and PCOS. Leaky gut, also known as intestinal permeability, is referred to a digestive condition in which bacteria and toxins are able to leak through the intestinal wall.
A leaky gut can cause constipation, gas, bloating, weak immune system, headaches, brain fog, memory loss, excessive fatigue, skin rashes and nutritional deficiencies. Studies have shown that women with PCOS have less good bacteria and more bacterial than normal.
"Leaky gut occurs when the lining of the gut allows substances to pass through into the blood stream, causing inflammation and insulin resistance. The symptoms of PCOS can be reversed by healing the gut, replacing harmful gut bacteria with good bacteria," Khosla writes in her post.
She goes on to add some point to keep in mind for women with PCOS and leaky gut:
- Control intake of carbs and sugars
- Reduce intake of dairy and inflammatory grains like gluten
- Plan your diets around proteins and vegetables
Once you have addressed these nutrition tips, it can give a boost to your gut flora, she adds.
Besides these tips, maintaining a healthy and active lifestyle, eating foods rich in probiotics like curd, yogurt, kefir, kimchi and kombucha, losing weight and avoiding intake of deep fried and junk food can help in controlling PCOS and even the leaky gut.
(Ishi Khosla is a practicing clinical nutritionist, columnist and author)
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
