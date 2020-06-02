PCOS Diet: Do’s And Don’ts You Must Follow
Polycystic Ovary Syndrome: A woman with PCOS experiences irregular periods, hair fall, male pattern hair growth, acne, weight gain and darkening of the skin. A healthy diet can help you deal with the symptoms of PCOS naturally. Here are some diet rules you must follow.
PCOS Diet: A healthy diet contributes to healthy hormonal balance
HIGHLIGHTS
- PCOS can lead to irregular periods
- It can also contribute to infertility
- Healthy diet can help you manage PCOS symptoms
Polycystic Ovary Syndrome (PCOS) is a condition that affects women of reproductive age. In this condition, small fluid sacs grow inside the ovaries. Today, PCOS is affecting a large female population. Due to the hormonal changes, a woman with PCOS experiences irregular periods, hair fall, male pattern hair growth, acne, weight gain and darkening of the skin. Symptoms of PCOS can be controlled effectively with diet and lifestyle changes. Diet is a modifiable factor that can be used to effectively control the condition. Ladies, here are some dietary recommendations for you that can help you manage PCOS symptoms.
PCOS diet: Do's and don'ts you need to follow
Do's
Add fibre rich foods to your diet. Fibre is beneficial for you in different ways. It can reduce the impact of sugar in the blood. It is also helpful in maintaining a healthy weight. Fruits and vegetables loaded with fibre are the best options to choose from. These will also provide other essential nutrients.
Add more anti-inflammatory foods to your diet like fatty fishes, green leafy vegetables, tomatoes, berries, nuts, turmeric, olive oil and more.
Also read: Polycystic Ovary Syndrome: 5 Superfoods Which Can Help You Fight PCOD Effectively
It is also advised to choose foods with a low GI to keep blood sugars under control.
Lean protein can also keep you full for longer and is a healthy option for women with PCOS.
Also read: Most Effective Weight Loss Tips For Women With PCOD
Don'ts
Avoid foods and drinks that are high in sugar. Carbonated drinks are usually loaded with added sugar which should be strictly avoided.
Foods that can trigger inflammation should also be avoided. Too much alcohol, processed meat, refined carbs or trans fat are a few foods and drinks that can increase inflammation.
Also, avoid fast and fried food.
Also read: PCOS Management: Here Are Some Tips To Fight Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Naturally; Know Symptoms And Complications
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
DoctorNDTV is the one stop site for all your health needs providing the most credible health information, health news and tips with expert advice on healthy living, diet plans, informative videos etc. You can get the most relevant and accurate info you need about health problems like diabetes, cancer, pregnancy, HIV and AIDS, weight loss and many other lifestyle diseases. We have a panel of over 350 experts who help us develop content by giving their valuable inputs and bringing to us the latest in the world of healthcare.