PCOS Could Be The Reason Behind Your Hair Fall: Expert Explains How And Tips To Fight This
PCOS can contribute to hair fall and several other problems. Hormonal imbalance is main reason behind health issues linked with PCOS. Read here to know how PCOS can contribute to hair fall and ways to fight this.
PCOS can lead to weight gain, hair fall, acne and much more
HIGHLIGHTS
- PCOS leads to hormonal imbalance
- It can lead to unexplained weight gain
- Weight management can help in controlling PCOS symptoms
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome (PCOS) is a condition that affects women during their childbearing years. In this condition, multiple cysts or fluid-filled sacs grow in the ovaries. PCOS is linked with a variety of health issues. It leads to hormonal imbalances which can affect various processes inside your body. PCOS can contribute to irregular periods, weight gain, acne, hair growth on chest, face and back. If left uncontrolled PCOS can lead to infertility, diabetes, hypertension, depression, eating disorders and increased risk of heart diseases. Hair fall is also a result of PCOS. This condition can contribute to severe hair fall at times. Dr. Renu Raina Sehgal, Chief Obstetrics and Gynaecology at Artemis Hospital explains how PCOS can lead to hair fall and how to fight this.
PCOS Hair Loss: Here's the link
Dr. Sehgal explains, "The thinning of hair also known as Androgenetic Alopecia is one of the common symptoms of PCOS. Androgen levels are normally lower in women as compared to men but women suffering from PCOS have high levels of androgens (male hormones) and if they have no hair follicle sensitivity to androgens then their hair may not have any effect of PCOS. Testosterone is broken down into Dihydrotestosterone (DHT), the hormone which leads to hair loss and women with PCOS have high levels of DHT. It gets attached to the hair follicle making them weak and eventually leading to hair loss."
How to fight PCOS related hair fall?
Like all PCOS symptoms, hair loss due to PCOS can be avoided if the root cause which is a hormonal imbalance is fixed, explains Dr. Sehgal. She further adds on how to deal with hair fall associated with PCOS.
1. Since PCOS is more of a hereditary or lifestyle disorder amongst young women thus creating a healthy lifestyle can stop most of the problems faced due to PCOS. Consuming a diet high in green leafy vegetables, low in sugar and sodium with an adequate amount of exercise might help in managing the symptoms.
2. Adequate water intake, enough sleep along with managed stress levels also impact your hair growth.
3. Besides, shunning the excessive heat styling, chemical products, aggressive brushing can also help reverse this side effect of PCOS.
4. Weight management also remains an important factor in preventing PCOD related side effects. Excess weight related to high insulin levels also increases androgen levels in these patients.
5. Medical assistance also plays an important role in controlling the symptoms as well as complications od PCOS.
