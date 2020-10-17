Pandemic Stress: Focus On Self-Care And 6 Other Tips That Won't Fail
Pandemic stress: The pandemic calls for social distancing. This means you need to stay physically away from people as much as possible. Use technology to your benefit. Start conversing with your peers using video calls.
Limit consumption of news if it gives you stress
Change maybe stressful, difficult to cope with, but it is inevitable. With the ongoing pandemic of Covid-19, there is a lot going on in everyone's minds. The change brought on by the pandemic has caused a lot of negative emotions like stress, anxiety, etc. which are negatively affecting the mental and physical well-being of most individuals. The prolonged quarantine has instilled Generalised Fear and Pervasive Community Anxiety in our sociality. We may collectively, suffer ill psychological effects such as post-traumatic stress syndrome, confusion and even anger. Among the family members of friends, we need timely redressal of negative triggers such as boredom, frustration, longer quarantine duration, financial loss, fear of infection, inadequate information and stigma.
Here are 6 easy tips to combat your stress during the pandemic
1. Stick to a routine
Sticking to a routine will help you stay sane. Even if you are at home without much to do, having a routine motivates you to look forward to something. You may feel bored or frustrated initially to follow the routine daily. But once you strike the perfect work-life balance, you will start feeling good from within. It is necessary that you focus on giving proper time to everything in life. Maintaining the perfect work-life balance leaves you with enough time to focus on self-care routines, family time and the much needed alone me time.
2. Stop comparing/competing
Take it easy. It is a global pandemic and you are not alone. Don't beat yourself up if you aren't productive. Not everyone can function well under stress. Cut yourself some slack and take a breather. You are struggling as much as others. Focus on growing your knowledge and getting better each day.
3. Find a hobby
What is your most favorite thing to do? Painting? Solving puzzles? Taking salsa lessons?Find out that one thing that you have always wanted to do but never had the time for. Choose that and get working on it. By being immersed in your hobby, you will start being happy. This helps release happy hormones in your body thereby keeping stress and anxiety at bay.
4. Disconnect physically. Connect Virtually.
The pandemic calls for social distancing. This means you need to stay physically away from people as much as possible. Use technology to your benefit. Start conversing with your peers using video calls. You need to distance yourself physically, you can still connect virtually to retain your emotional bond. Speak to your family members, catch up with friends on video conference calls and vent out.
5. Listen to your body
Your body is the best judge when it comes to your well-being. Understand your body and see what it wants. Try stretching exercises, meditation, deep breathing techniques, relaxation techniques etc. to help destress yourself. Maintain a healthy diet and focus on regular exercises, adequate sleep and avoid alcohol and smoking.
6. Limit your news intake
You are what you feed yourself. Be it mind or body. Limit the amount of news coverage and social media that you feed your brain. Daily news can be negative and may make you stressful. Avoid listening to the news 24x7. Listen to motivational podcasts or some soothing music to calm yourself down.
10 best foods that help reduce stress
Here is a list of the 10 best foods that can help fight stress
- Dark chocolate
- Berries likes strawberries, raspberries, blueberries, blackberries, etc.
- Chamomile tea
- Yogurt
- Salmon
- Nuts like almonds, walnuts, pistachios, etc.
- Milk
- Citrus fruits
- High-fibre foods like green veggies, whole grains, etc.
- Seeds like flax seeds, chia seeds, sesame seeds, etc.
Focus on Self-Care:
It is not a one-time activity but a process which should continue even if your spirits are high. Effective self-care practices are the best remedies to avoid and Overload Burnout-a state of complete exhaustion and loss after pushing yourself too hard to achieve your goals.
(Dr Gauri Karkhanis, Consultant Clinical and Social Psychologist, Nanavati Super Speciality Hospital.)
