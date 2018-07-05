Beware! Paint And Varnish Exposure May Increase Multiple Sclerosis Risk
Exposure to paints and other solvents may increase the person's risk to suffer from Multiple Sclerosis. It is a potentially disabling disease affecting the central nervous system.
HIGHLIGHTS
- Multiple sclerosis is a disease which affects the central nervous system
- The risk rate in developing MS is higher for smokers
- Genes and exposure to solvents are responsible for MS
For people who have been smokers, the risk is even greater. Those who have been smokers with solvent exposure and the MS genes are 30 times more likely to develop MS than those who have never smoked or been exposed to solvents and who do not have the genetic risk factors, said the study.
"These are significant interactions where the factors have a much greater effect in combination than they do on their own," said study author Anna Hedstrom from the Karolinska Institutet in Stockholm, Sweden.
"It's possible that exposure to solvents and smoking may both involve lung inflammation and irritation that leads to an immune reaction in the lungs," Hedstrom added.
For the study, the researchers identified 2,042 people who had recently been diagnosed with MS and matched them with 2,947 people of the same age and sex.
Blood tests were used to determine whether the participants had two human leukocyte antigen gene variants -- one of which makes people more likely to develop MS and the other reduces the risk.
They were also asked whether they had been exposed to organic solvents, painting products or varnish and whether they had ever been a smoker.
The analysis showed that, MS genes and exposure to solvents combined were responsible for an estimated 60 per cent of the risk of developing MS.
