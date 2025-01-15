Omega-3 Fatty Acids May Help Improve mental Health; Know How
Omega-3 fatty acids are also known to boost brain health and prevent cognitive decline. Omega-3 fatty acids have also been shown to improve the structure and function of the brain.
Omega-3 fatty acids help reduce heart disease risk
Omega-3 fatty acids are essential for your overall health. Omega-3s are primarily found in fatty fish. Adding enough omega-3s to your diet can help boost heart health, support cognitive development, reduce inflammation and improve bone and joint health. Fatty fishes, flaxseeds, chia seeds, walnuts, soybeans and oysters are some good sources of omega-3 fatty acids.
Omega-3 fatty acids and mental health
Omega-3 fatty acids can also help improve mental health. Studies have shown that omega-3 fatty acids can help improve depression symptoms.
According to Harvard Health Publishing, people who live in areas where consumption of fishes is high are less likely to experience depression. Two omega-3 fatty acids - eicosapentaenoic acid (EPA) and docosahexaenoic acid (DHA) - are thought to have the most potential to benefit people with mood disorders.
What to eat for better mental health
Diet isn't a cure for depression. However, certain nutrients can help people with depression feel better. Another recent study has highlighted that a high-fibre diet significantly reduces the odds of depression. The analysis was published in the journal Nutritional Neuroscience.
Some other nutrients that are beneficial to your mental health are vitamin D, folate, B vitamins and flavonoids.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
