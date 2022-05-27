ASK OUR EXPERTS

Perks Of Having A Good Immune System, From Nutritionist Nmami Agarwal

Perks Of Having A Good Immune System, From Nutritionist Nmami Agarwal

Here are the reasons why we need to strengthen weak immune systems.
  By: DoctorNDTV    Edited By:  NDTV Health Desk Updated: May 27, 2022
7-Min Read
Perks Of Having A Good Immune System, From Nutritionist Nmami Agarwal

Hydration is crucial for our body to function optimally.

When the pandemic hit us, we gradually began to learn the importance of a healthy immune system. While our fast lives have taken a toll on our overall health conditions, we often overlooked its impact on the immune system. There have been multiple discussions about the bad effects of a weak immune system. But now let us focus on the subtle yet important benefits of having a strong immune system. Nutritionist Nmami Agarwal elaborates on this point through her Instagram page Nmami Life. Here are the reasons why you should strive to maintain a good immune system. 

A strong immune system:

1. Fights off pathogens 


RELATED STORIES
related

Gut Bacteria: Here's What You Need To Know

Gut bacteria, also known as microbiota is completely normal and healthy for the gut. However, there are exceptions you need to know about.

related

Is Sitting For Too Long Harming Your Body? Nutritionist Nmami Agarwal Highlights The Risks

In an Instagram video, nutritionist Nmami Agarwal talks about the dangers of prolonged sitting

2. Combats viruses and bacteria 

3. Battles foreign bodies 

4. It helps prevents infections and disease

Take a look at the post:

Our immune system isn't the only thing we ignore when it comes to healthcare. In fact, many of us often overlook the importance of proper hydration in our day-to-day lives. But, as we all know, hydration is crucial for our body to function optimally. During summer, make sure you don't fall sick because of dehydration. Nmami Agarwal explains to us the importance of hydration in another post. The perks of hydration are:

  1. Improved cognitive health
  2. Better physical performance
  3. Clear and hydrated skin
  4. Better functioning of organs

Take a look at her post on the importance of hydration:

Simple habits like taking care of our immune system and drinking enough water can make a huge difference. Similarly, our health can drastically improve when we eat at a slower pace. Instead of rushing at the dinner table, take your time to enjoy every bite. It's not just about enjoying the flavours. Slow eating has health benefits too. Take a look at Nmami Agarwal's post to know about the perks of slow eating:

  1. It improves digestion
  2. It promotes weight loss
  3. There is an increased feeling of fullness
  4. It allows better absorption of nutrients

These habits are simple but life-changing.

DoctorNDTV is the one stop site for all your health needs providing the most credible health information, health news and tips with expert advice on healthy living, diet plans, informative videos etc. You can get the most relevant and accurate info you need about health problems like diabetes, cancer, pregnancy, HIV and AIDS, weight loss and many other lifestyle diseases. We have a panel of over 350 experts who help us develop content by giving their valuable inputs and bringing to us the latest in the world of healthcare.

