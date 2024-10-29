Brides-To-Be, Take Note: This Juice Recipe Promises A Wedding-Day Glow
Nutritionist Lovneet Batra has shared a wonderful recipe for juice that is best for to-be brides.
Beetroots lower blood pressure and help in digestion as they are rich in fibre
The wedding season is just around the corner, and to-be brides are buzzing with excitement! As the countdown begins, every bride wants to look and feel her absolute best on the big day. Among the myriad of preparations, skin care takes centre stage. Who wouldn't desire a radiant, plump glow to complement their stunning wedding attire? Nutritionist Lovneet Batra has come to the rescue with expert advice to help brides-to-be achieve flawless, wedding-day skin. Taking to her Instagram handle, the nutritionist has shared a video featuring a juice recipe with multiple health benefits. The video opens with the text, “Must-have juices for to-be brides,” as she prepares a refreshing blend of beetroot, celery, and lemon, revealing that this juice is ideal for a bridal glow.
She writes as caption, “Calling all brides-to-be! Boost your glow with a refreshing blend of beetroot, celery, and lemon with this super juice, rich in antioxidants and vitamins, it's your secret weapon for radiant skin and endless energy! Cheers to feeling your best on the big day!”
The recipe for the beetroot celery lemon juice, according to the nutritionist, is as follows:
- Slice a few beetroots
- Chop the celery and lemon
- Fill all the ingredients in a juicer and let it all mix.
- Squeeze lemon juice in a glass and pour the mixture from the grinder.
- The beetroot celery lemon juice is ready to sip.
The juice also has other health benefits, including:
- Beetroots lower blood pressure, help digestion as they are rich in fibre, reduce constipation, prevent digestive conditions, soothe irritated skin, and moisturise it.
- Celery helps with weight management, improves heart health by lowering blood pressure, suppresses inflammation in the body, and helps manage blood sugar levels.
- Lemon juice helps improve digestive health, weight management, and the prevention of many viruses.
So, when all the benefits are packed together in a drink, it will be extremely helpful for the body's overall health.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
