Weight Loss Tips: Try These Cozy & Warm Winter Drinks That Can Also Help You Lose Weight
Below we share a list of hot beverages you can add to your winter diet to lose weight and boost your overall health.
Dark cocoa powder contains less sugar and is rich in antioxidants
Certain winter drinks can aid in weight loss when consumed in moderation and as part of a balanced diet and exercise routine. Continue reading as we share a list of hot beverages you can add to your winter diet to lose weight and boost your overall health.
10 Hot drinks to consume this winter to boost weight loss and improve overall health:
1. Green tea latte
This comforting drink can give you a cozy feeling while also promoting weight loss. Brew a cup of green tea and add a splash of low-fat milk or almond milk. You can also sprinkle some cinnamon on top for added flavour and metabolism-boosting benefits.
2. Spiced apple cider
Warm up a cup of apple cider on the stove and add aromatic spices like cinnamon, cloves, and nutmeg. These spices not only make the drink delicious but also have anti-inflammatory properties and can help regulate blood sugar levels.
3. Hot lemon water
Squeeze the juice of half a lemon into a cup of hot water. Lemon water can boost your metabolism and aid digestion. It also helps in detoxifying the body and keeping your immune system strong during the winter months.
4. Ginger turmeric tea
Brew some ginger and turmeric in hot water to make a healthy and warming drink. Ginger aids digestion and can help relieve bloating and nausea, while turmeric has anti-inflammatory properties.
5. Warm spiced almond milk
Heat up some almond milk and add spices like cinnamon and cardamom. This comforting drink is low in calories and can be a great alternative to high-calorie hot chocolates or lattes.
6. Peppermint tea
Brew a cup of peppermint tea for a soothing and refreshing drink. Peppermint helps in digestion and reduces bloating. It is also calorie-free and can be enjoyed guilt-free.
7. Warm honey water
Add a tablespoon of raw honey to hot water for a sweet and comforting drink. Honey is known for its immune-boosting properties and can also aid in weight loss when consumed in moderation.
8. Pumpkin spice latte
Make your own healthier version of the popular pumpkin spice latte. Mix pumpkin puree, pumpkin spice blend, and a sweetener of your choice with hot coffee or almond milk. This drink is rich in fibre and antioxidants.
9. Warm matcha latte
Whisk matcha powder with hot water and add some frothed milk for a comforting and energy-boosting drink. Matcha is loaded with antioxidants and can promote weight loss by boosting metabolism.
10. Hot chocolate with dark cocoa powder
Skip the sugary instant hot chocolate mixes and make your own by mixing hot milk with unsweetened cocoa powder and a natural sweetener like stevia or honey. Dark cocoa powder contains less sugar and is rich in antioxidants.
Besides aiding in weight loss, these winter drinks offer various health benefits like boosting metabolism, aiding digestion, improving immune function, reducing inflammation, and providing a comforting and cozy feeling during the winter months.
However, drinking these beverages alone will not lead to significant weight loss. It's crucial to adopt a comprehensive approach that includes a balanced diet, regular exercise, and proper hydration. Consult a healthcare professional or nutritionist to create a personalised plan tailored to your specific needs and goals.
