Here's Your Guide To Nutritionist-Approved Protein-Packed Cookie Recipe
Nutritionist Sonakshi Joshi has demonstrated an easy-to-make and healthy bean cookies.
This protein-packed delicious cookie is a great alternative to prepackaged cookies
We all have crazy snack cravings. Like everyone, you must have also experienced mini hunger pangs mid-afternoon, in the evening, or a few hours before dinner. Usually, we reach out for biscuits, pastries, chocolate, chips, and all sorts of junk food to satiate our appetite. However, these unhealthy options can pose a health risk. No, we are not asking you to go hungry during such cravings. Instead, we have a nutritious snack alternative, thanks to nutritionist Sonakshi Joshi. In a detailed Instagram video, she shares her “fudgy and filling” recipe for bean cookies, and we are already drooling. So, without further ado, let us see the preparation.
The nutritionist begins her culinary venture by boiling rajma, also known as red kidney beans. She drizzles some honey and adds homemade peanut butter. Need tips on how to make it? Well, all you have to do is roast the peanuts, put them inside a cloth, and rub the cloth from the outside to peel off the skin. Next, blend the nuts thoroughly 3-4 times to achieve a thick and creamy consistency.
In the following step, Sonakshi Joshi sprinkles some cocoa powder and adds an egg yolk. For vegetarians, she suggests using flaxseed powder or chia seeds mixed with water as an alternative. Next, baking powder is added to the blend. For a high-fibre and protein-rich twist, the nutritionist recommends adding any kind of dry fruit, such as chopped walnuts and cashews. Chocolate lovers, the next step is for you. Dark chocolate chips can be added for a chocolatey spin.
Once all is done, the cookie batter is baked for about 15 minutes at 180 degrees Celsius. The result is nutrient-packed cookies that can be enjoyed either as a post-workout snack or with your evening coffee. Also, as per Ms Joshi, if you store the cookies in an air-tight container, they will last for up to 10 days.
What are you waiting for? Try this tasty and healthy Bean Cookie recipe right away.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
