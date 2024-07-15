Guilt-Free Ice Cream? Yes, Please! Nutritionist Shares Healthy Recipe
Nutritionist Pooja Malhotra has come up with a high fibre and high protein diet ice cream
"A high protein ice cream is a must-try for all the chocolate lovers," says nutritionist Mukerjee
I scream, you scream, we all scream for ice cream. Don't we? On a hot sunny day, the idea of enjoying our favourite sweet treat makes our soul happy. But then the desires often take a backseat to our health consciousness. Well, fear not, ice cream lovers! Nutritionist Pooja Malhotra has come to the rescue with a high-fibre and high-protein diet ice cream. In her latest Instagram video, the nutritionist shared a dessert recipe. TBH, it will satisfy both our taste buds and health goals. "A high protein ice cream is a must-try for all the chocolate lovers," she said in the video. In the caption, Dr Malhotra has shared the recipe for this healthy and “guilt-free” indulgence.
The ingredients to making this high protein ice cream are:
-
1 cup crumbled cottage cheese
-
1/2 cup soaked cashews
-
11-12 soaked dates
-
1/3 cup unsweetened cocoa powder
-
1 cup low-fat milk (or any plant milk of your choice)
-
1/2 cup compound dark chocolate
Instructions:
-
Put all the ingredients in a blender jar and blend until smooth.
-
Pour the mixture into a box, cover with cling wrap, and freeze for at least 6-8 hours.
That's it! With this recipe, you can enjoy a guilt-free ice cream experience that is not only delicious but also packed with protein, fibre and nutrients.
This is not the first time Pooja Malhotra has shared a helpful recipe. Earlier, the nutritionist had shared a recipe for a healthy and delicious chocolate smoothie for weight loss. The smoothie, packed with protein, fibre and nutrients, was another guilt-free indulgence.
The ingredients included rolled oats, banana, chia seeds, unsweetened cocoa powder, coffee powder, almonds, raisins, peanut butter, low-fat milk and a protein scoop. She said to simply blend all the ingredients together and enjoy. Dr Malhotra demonstrated the recipe in a video on her Instagram page. Read here.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
DoctorNDTV is the one stop site for all your health needs providing the most credible health information, health news and tips with expert advice on healthy living, diet plans, informative videos etc. You can get the most relevant and accurate info you need about health problems like diabetes, cancer, pregnancy, HIV and AIDS, weight loss and many other lifestyle diseases. We have a panel of over 350 experts who help us develop content by giving their valuable inputs and bringing to us the latest in the world of healthcare.