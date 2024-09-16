Paan Kulfi Recipe By Nutritionist: A Delicious, Healthy Treat
According to nutritionist Pooja Malhotra, betel leaves are not just used in Hindu rituals but are also loaded with nutrients.
Betel leaves are rich in antioxidants and vitamins and play a crucial role in Ayurveda
In Indian culture, paan (betel leaves) holds a special place, not only as a symbol of hospitality but also as a staple in Hindu rituals. This fondness for paan has even found its way into Bollywood, with several songs celebrating this cultural treat. Beyond its flavour and cultural significance, did you know that betel leaves are also packed with health benefits? According to nutritionist Pooja Malhotra, betel leaves are not just used in Hindu rituals but are also loaded with nutrients. In her latest video posted to Instagram, she has shared that “betel leaves are rich in antioxidants and vitamins and play a crucial role in Ayurveda.” “They are alkaline in nature, which promotes gut health, relieves constipation, and offers anti-microbial properties. These leaves are also known to relieve congestion, cough, and cold,” she adds.
Paan Kulfi Recipe
In the video, Pooja Malhotra demonstrates how to make a nutritious paan kulfi. Here's how you can try it yourself:
Ingredients
-
3 betel leaves (paan leaves)
-
½ cup chopped and boiled spinach
-
1 cup soaked cashews
-
1 cup soaked, de-seeded dates
-
¾ cup coconut milk
-
2 tbsp desiccated coconut
-
1 tsp fennel seeds (saunf)
-
½ tsp green cardamom powder
-
A pinch of powdered cloves
-
A pinch of rock salt
-
¼ tsp vanilla essence
-
Roasted and pounded cashews (for garnish)
Method
-
In a blender, combine betel leaves, spinach, cashews, dates and coconut milk. Blend until smooth.
-
Add desiccated coconut, fennel seeds, cardamom powder, cloves, rock salt and vanilla essence. Blend again.
-
Stir in roasted and pounded cashews.
-
Pour the mixture into ice-lolly moulds and freeze for 5-6 hours.
Look at her post:
Pooja Malhotra also talks about the benefits of the other key ingredients in this recipe. Cashews, once thought to harm heart health, are actually rich in monounsaturated and polyunsaturated fatty acids (MUFA and PUFA), which help improve LDL cholesterol levels in moderation, says the nutritionist.
Meanwhile, dates, being fibre-rich, help in bowel movements, while coconut milk adds “creaminess” and is lactose-free, making it a great alternative for those avoiding dairy.
