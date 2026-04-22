Nutritionist Shares 3 Common Mistakes To Avoid For Better Health
Nutritionist Deepsikha Jain highlights three common daily habits that may be affecting your sleep, gut health and overall routine.
Late, heavy meals can lead to sugar spikes
HIGHLIGHTS
- Starting the day with fats instead of carbs or fruit helps stabilize blood sugar and gut health
- Exercising after 6 pm can increase cortisol and disrupt your natural sleep cycle
- Late and heavy dinners cause sugar spikes, insulin increase, and may lead to inflammation
When it comes to health, most people focus on what they eat or how often they work out. But timing and small daily habits matter just as much. Your body runs on a natural rhythm – from hormones to digestion – and when your routine goes against it, even “healthy” choices may not work the way you expect.
That is exactly what nutritionist Deepsikha Jain points out in her Instagram post. She shares three simple things she would stop you from doing if she were your nutritionist – habits many people follow without realising their impact.
Here is a closer look:
1. Starting Your Day With Carbs Or Fruit
It sounds healthy, but the expert suggests flipping the order. “I'll stop you from starting your day with carbs or fruit first and swap it with fats first,” she says.
Why? Starting with fats can help keep your blood sugar more stable and support gut health. When you begin your day with carbs, especially on an empty stomach, it may lead to quick sugar spikes and crashes later.
2. Working Out Late In The Evening
If your workouts are scheduled after 6 pm, this might be affecting your sleep more than you think. Deepsikha Jain explains that cortisol – your alertness hormone – naturally starts going down after the afternoon. Exercising late can spike it again, making you feel active at the wrong time. As she puts it, it can leave you “much more energetic and alert,” which may disturb your sleep cycle.
3. Having Late And Heavy Dinners
This is a common habit, especially with busy schedules. But she calls it a “strict no.” Late, heavy meals can lead to sugar spikes, increased insulin, and even higher cortisol levels. Over time, this may contribute to inflammation and gut issues, especially if it becomes a daily pattern.
Deepsikha Jain's advice is simple: these are not extreme changes, but small shifts in timing that can make a big difference. You do not have to overhaul your lifestyle overnight – just start noticing these patterns and adjust slowly.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
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