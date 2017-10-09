5 Unhealthy Habits You Need To Stop Right Now
Turns out your daily life habits have a big role to play here. Certain unhealthy habits could be the reason for falling ill every now and then. Here are the most unhealthy habits you were not aware of.
These unhealthy habits are putting you at risk
If you fall ill very frequently, this one is for you. Turns out your daily life habits have a big role to play here. Certain unhealthy habits could be the reason for falling ill every now and then. Microbiologist Professor Sally Bloomfield says that people usually believe that the dirtiest places are the toilet seat and the floor. But this is just a myth. She states that there are filthier places you never even thought about and should be aware of, News.com.au reported.
She states that the most important practice is to wash hands regularly and keeping surfaces like door handles and phones as clean as possible. Getting into unhealthy habits is easy, but getting out of it may not always be. So why get into such practices in the first place.
1. Using cell phone when on the toilet
One such habit is using the cell phone when on the toilet. Your time just passes away so easily. But beware! This one is a very dangerous mistake to make. This one habit is the one to blame for UTIs.
Dr Paul Matewele from London Metropolitan University, said, "Touching your phone between using the toilet and washing your hands is a very bad idea."
"Toilet seats, handles, sinks and taps are covered in germs such as E. coli, which can cause urinary tract infections and intestinal illness, C. diff which can result in diarrhoea, and acinetobacter which can cause a contagious respiratory infection," he added.
2. Not cleaning handbag regularly
Your handbag and wallet come in touch with your hands every now and then, hands ridden with germs like norovirus, MRSA and E. coli. What you can do is place your handbag on a hook while using the toilet. Other than this, you can frequently vacuum clean your handbag from inside and wipe the exterior with an antibacterial cloth.
3. Wearing shoes inside
Dr Matewele says that bringing shoes indoors can greatly affect health. It can infect you with diarrhea or C. diff. It is better to leave shoes outside and pack them well in cloth bags while travelling to places.
4. Not cleaning TV remote
The TV remote passes from one hand to the other all day long. So keeping this one clean is an important thing to do. Dr Matewele explains that due to the continuous exchange of hands, remote controls can be carrying germs like E. coli.
5. Not washing sponges properly
The sponges you buy to keep your house clean should be seriously cleaned regularly. They are considered to be the ideal breeding ground for microbes which because of the nourishing warm and warm environment coupled with food waste. It is very important to change them every month and also clean them regularly to prevent bacterial growth in them.
With inputs from ANI