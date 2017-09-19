Beware! These 6 Things Can Make You Infertile
Just some basic things that you tend to perform without knowing the repercussions of it can lead to infertility. Take a look at some of the basic causes of infertility.
Infertility causes
HIGHLIGHTS
- You may be affected by infertility due to these common unhealthy habits
- Your ejaculated sperm can get highly damaged because of a laptop
- Keeping cell phones too close to the groin can cause infertility
Infertility, that one pill which you definitely don't want to taste! This is that one rude truth no one wishes to take in their life. But did you know your daily life habits can also lead to fertility? Yes, it's not just your food or an inherited disability. You may be affected by infertility due to these common habits which apparently were not very unhealthy. Just some basic things that you tend to perform without knowing the repercussions of it can lead to infertility.
Take a look at some of the basic causes of infertility:
1. Smoking
The list of diseases linked to this habit is quite lengthy. But one surprising entry to this list is infertility. Smokers have been identified for a 10-40% lower fertility rate. Yes it is a potential cause of infertility.
2. Tight underwear
Yes for some ladies this may press in that bulging tummy but it affects your fertility as well. For men tight underwear's can leave behind soaring oestrogen levels. It affects the sperm production altogether. Though there are theories which have disproved this but, be safe than being sorry.
3. Cell phones
Your buddy and companion in times of monotony and boredom can make you infertile. Keeping cell phones too close to the groin can cause infertility to quite an extent. Harmful radiation of cell phones damage the sperm quality.
4. Sweets
Mouth watering cashew barfis or Gulab jamuns or rasgullas are what we look forward to during festivals and weddings. These are just a means to express joy and celebrate. But did you know how bad these sweets can be for your sperm? The increased insulin levels when eating sweets can leave you with high sugar in your body making you feeling all drained and exhausted. This further leads to a miscommunication with endocrine systems. So remember, having a sweet tooth can be a potential cause of infertility.
5. Laptop
Gentlemen this one is for you. Your ejaculated sperm can get highly damaged because of a laptop. When you keep a laptop on your thighs, it affects your sperm quality greatly and even makes you infertile.
6. Low-fat dairy foods
Toned milk and low-fat cheese are your biggest enemies. Ladies, if you wish to lose weight do not seek help in these foods. They are messing with your ovulation processes greatly. Don't let your fitness goals become a cause of infertility in you.