Home »  Living Healthy »  Why Is It Important To Pay Attention To Your Diet To Avoid Thyroid Problems? Let's Find Out

Why Is It Important To Pay Attention To Your Diet To Avoid Thyroid Problems? Let's Find Out

Nutritionist Nmami Agarwal says that a healthy diet can also help manage symptoms of thyroid issues. Here are some of these diet issues.
  By: NDTV Health Desk  Updated: Jul 28, 2021 07:49 IST
4-Min Read
Why Is It Important To Pay Attention To Your Diet To Avoid Thyroid Problems? Lets Find Out

A healthy diet and lifestyle can help control issues of thyroid related health issues

Any health expert would tell you that a healthy diet can have a huge impact on your overall fitness and why it's very important to pay attention to what you eat. Yet, most of us ignore that reality and tend to look for immediate recourse for our health issues. The result: an unhealthy diet combined with a bad lifestyle leading to multiple diseases hitting us quietly. And we don't even try to correct ourselves until the symptoms become absolutely apparent. Shedding light on thyroid imbalance in the body, nutritionist Nmami Agarwal has said following a proper lifestyle and a healthy diet pattern can help reduce the problems caused by it.

Diet tips for healthy thyroid function

In a new Instagram post, she said following a healthy diet and a proper lifestyle can also help in reducing the dosage of the medication for health problems caused by thyroid hormone.


She said that the thyroid, a butterfly-shaped organ present in the front of the neck, is a gland responsible for the metabolic function of the body. When the gland fails to function properly, it causes thyroid disease.

Nmami also asked people on any kind of medication or supplements to regularly check with their doctor and dietitian to understand the “best ways to manage their medication and thyroid hormone levels”.

She regularly shares tips on how to remain healthy. A couple of days ago, Nmami shared a post on Instagram on the foods to include in the diet, when one is suffering from constipation. She captioned the post, “Constipation is a prevalent health condition that affects many people worldwide. Include these 5 foods in your diet for smoother bowel movements and bid adieu to constipation.” Read more about it here.

Earlier, this month, she had a few tips on avoiding the 5 common monsoon mistakes that everybody made during monsoon. Click here to find out what Nmami had to say about the diet mistakes you should avoid.


Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.

COMMENT

