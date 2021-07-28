Why Is It Important To Pay Attention To Your Diet To Avoid Thyroid Problems? Let's Find Out
Nutritionist Nmami Agarwal says that a healthy diet can also help manage symptoms of thyroid issues. Here are some of these diet issues.
A healthy diet and lifestyle can help control issues of thyroid related health issues
Any health expert would tell you that a healthy diet can have a huge impact on your overall fitness and why it's very important to pay attention to what you eat. Yet, most of us ignore that reality and tend to look for immediate recourse for our health issues. The result: an unhealthy diet combined with a bad lifestyle leading to multiple diseases hitting us quietly. And we don't even try to correct ourselves until the symptoms become absolutely apparent. Shedding light on thyroid imbalance in the body, nutritionist Nmami Agarwal has said following a proper lifestyle and a healthy diet pattern can help reduce the problems caused by it.
Diet tips for healthy thyroid function
In a new Instagram post, she said following a healthy diet and a proper lifestyle can also help in reducing the dosage of the medication for health problems caused by thyroid hormone.
She said that the thyroid, a butterfly-shaped organ present in the front of the neck, is a gland responsible for the metabolic function of the body. When the gland fails to function properly, it causes thyroid disease.
Nmami also asked people on any kind of medication or supplements to regularly check with their doctor and dietitian to understand the “best ways to manage their medication and thyroid hormone levels”.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
