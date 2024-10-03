Nutritionist Talks About 7 Key Things Responsible For Triggering Acid Reflux After Meal
Nutritionist Palak Nagpal shares what triggers the burning sensation due to acidity after a meal.
Chronic inflammation leads to increased production of stomach acid
Do you often experience a burning sensation after meals? You are not alone. Acidity affects millions worldwide, leaving many wondering why this uncomfortable issue occurs. It is the excessive production of stomach acid, which can flow back into the esophagus, causing heartburn and discomfort. Renowned nutritionist Palak Nagpal has shed light on this often-experienced yet little-understood phenomenon. In her latest Instagram post, the nutritionist talks about “acidity, or acid reflux” which impacts millions globally.
Palak Nagpal discusses the key things that trigger acidity. It includes:
Overeating - Eating more than the capacity of your stomach, puts pressure on the lower esophageal sphincter (LES), as it cannot close the lid. It slows down digestion, increasing acid production resulting in acid reflux.
Spicy food - It irritates the stomach lining by increasing acid production. It also relaxes the LES, allowing stomach acid to flow back up into the esophagus.
Alcohol consumption - It slows down normal digestion, allowing food to stay in the stomach longer. This increases stomach acid production.
Inflammation in the body - Chronic inflammation leads to increased production of stomach acid. Inflammation in the stomach and esophagus even impairs the mucous lining, making it more susceptible to acid flow.
Late-night meals - It disrupts natural digestive rhythms, increasing stomach acid production. Due to reduced saliva production, the body becomes unable to neutralize the acid.
Stress - It stimulates the release of stress hormones like cortisol, which increases stomach acid production. Moreover, it also disrupts the normal digestive system of the body.
Resting or lying down right after a meal - It allows stomach acid to flow back up into the esophagus due to gravitational pull. Additionally, it puts pressure on the LES, causing the food to relax and slowing down digestion.
Earlier, she had shared a recipe of a miraculous drink, which is quite helpful to relieve acidity. She mentioned in the video, "Here's the most underrated food that can help you deal with constipation, acidity, boosting immunity, UTI, colon cleansing, and you must add to it to your day if you are trying to lose weight." She further said, "Do you know keeping these sanja seeds in your kitchen having it with a tablespoon of water, a dash of lemon and honey can help you with everything I just mentioned." Read here to learn about the recipe and its benefits.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
