Nutritionist Reveals Reason Behind Weight Gain Despite Eating Healthy
Nutritionist Anjali Mukerjee points out that stress could be a major factor behind weight gain.
While many of us turn to the gym, yoga, or Zumba for weight loss, a healthy diet is also crucial. But what if you are exercising and eating well, yet still struggling to lose weight? Nutritionist Anjali Mukerjee addresses this issue in her latest Instagram post. She points out that stress could be a major factor behind weight gain. In her post, she shares a snap with the question, "Does excess stress lead to weight gain?" The answer, provided in the next slide of the carousel, explains: “Stress raises cortisol levels which in turn raises blood sugar levels, which in turn impacts insulin release which leads to weight gain."
For those of you who are trying to lose weight, below are some tips you must follow:
1. Drink a lot of water
Drinking water before a meal can help reduce hunger and lower calorie intake during meals. Additionally, staying well-hydrated supports overall health, including a healthy metabolism and efficient digestion.
2. Keep a record of your food consumption
Maintaining a food journal or tracking your consumption with a smartphone app might help you become more conscious of your eating patterns. Keeping a calorie count might also assist in generating the calorie deficit required for weight loss.
3. Put portion control into practice
To prevent consuming more calories than your body requires, pay attention to portion sizes. Controlling portion sizes can be achieved by using smaller dishes, measuring portions and refraining from eating right out of the packets.
4. Increase your protein intake
Foods high in protein make you feel satiated for longer, which lowers the chance of overeating. Furthermore, protein aids in muscle growth and repair, which is critical for metabolism and general health.
5. Increase your physical activity
Frequent exercise increases metabolism, elevates mood and improves general health. For best results, try a combination of cardiovascular, strength and flexibility workouts.
