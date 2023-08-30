Raksha Bandhan 2023: Try These Low-Calorie Sweets This Rakhi
If you are worried about your calorie intake, here are some low-calorie sweet options that you can try.
HIGHLIGHTS
- Raksha Bandhan makes you eat more sweets which adds more calories to you
- This year make your own low-calorie desserts
- Also drink ample amount of water throughout the day
Raksha Bandhan - a festival that celebrates the eternal bond of brother and sister is here. Every brother and sister are excited to celebrate this festival. This festival is loaded with fun, love and sweets. However, fitness enthusiasts are often worried about their calorie intake even during festivities. But sweets become irresistible during festivities. This rakhi, instead of avoiding them completely, replace them with some low-calorie options. In this article, here's a list of low-calorie sweets that you can enjoy on raksha bandhan without worrying about your calorie intake.
1. Make your own healthy cake
You can prepare a healthy cake and make this festival more special for your loved ones. A carrot cake or a banana and date cake is a healthy and delicious option. It will help satisfy your sweet cravings and you can enjoy the festival without worrying about your calorie intake.
2. Carrot halwa (Gajar ka halwa)
No one can say no to Gajar ka halwa. It is rich in flavours along with the goodness of carrots. You can prepare a low-calorie gajar ka halwa with less sugar or healthy sugar alternates. Do not add extra ghee to it to keep the calories under control.
3. Low-calorie milk cake
Milk cake is another tasty treat which you cannot resist. You can prepare a low-calorie milk cake by adding less ghee and sugar to it. Also, add cinnamon while preparing the sweet. This makes it healthier.
4.Multigrain ladoo
You can make laddoos healthier by using multiple grains. These laddoos are filling with the goodness of multiple grains.
Other tips to eat smart this festive season
- Drink plenty of water throughout the day
- Avoid adding junk to your meals
- Prepare your own sweets with less sugar or healthy alternates to sugar like jaggery
- Eat more fibre rich foods to stay full for longer
- Keep a check on your portion sizes
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
