Vegan Or Lactose-Intolerant? Nutritionist Pooja Malhotra Lists The Best Non-Dairy Sources Of Calcium
Calcium is essential for the health of our bones and teeth and it also performs several other important functions. The best-known food sources are dairy products. However, due to intolerance, allergies and various other reasons, many people have to omit dairy.
There are many important non-dairy sources of calcium
Calcium is necessary for good health. It contributes to the health of your bones and teeth, as well as heart health, muscular function, and nerve activity in the body. So, no matter what stage of life you're in, getting adequate calcium in your diet is critical for optimal health. Calcium is found in milk, cheese, and yogurt, but it can also be found in a variety of non-dairy foods. This is potentially good news for vegans and lactose intolerant people who can't fully digest dairy products. In an Instagram video, nutritionist Pooja Malhotra listed a few non-dairy sources of calcium.
She captioned the post, “Calcium is essential for the health of our bones and teeth, also performs several other important functions. The best-known food sources are dairy products. However, due to intolerance, allergies and various other reasons, many people have to omit dairy.”
The non-dairy sources of calcium Pooja mentioned included soy milk, tofu, broccoli, beans, almonds, sesame seeds, chia seeds, dried figs, edamame, kale and mustard greens.
Here's her post:
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
