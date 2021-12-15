ASK OUR EXPERTS

Choose Topic
Using 0 of 1024 Possible characters
Home »  Living Healthy »  Sugar Vs Jaggery: What Makes Your Dessert Healthier?

Sugar Vs Jaggery: What Makes Your Dessert Healthier?

Nutritionist Pooja Malhotra says she often hears people saying that they have baked their cake with whole wheat and replaced sugar with jaggery but does it make their cake ay healthier? Lets find out

  By: DoctorNDTV    Edited By:  NDTV Health Desk Updated: Dec 15, 2021 12:37 IST
4-Min Read
Sugar Vs Jaggery: What Makes Your Dessert Healthier?

Is jaggery healthier than white sugar?

People on a weight-loss journey are always looking at ways to reduce their sugar and sweet intake. and how to best replace the unhealthy white sugar in their foods. Jaggery has become a common sugar substitute as it is clearly a healthier option but doe it really help lose weight? Working out on a regular basis is vital for losing weight, but it's also important to keep track of what you eat in a day. In an Instagram post, nutritionist Pooja Malhotra delved into the debate on sugar vs other sweeteners such as jaggery. Without taking sides, the nutritionist outlines the calorie content of all sweeteners in the video and let her viewers decide for themselves.

Take for example cake, Pooja Malhotra says she often get calls from people who say that they have baked their cake with whole wheat and replaced sugar with jaggery, and want to know whether that makes the cake any healthier or if they can have it with their evening tea?

This is what the nutritionist said:


RELATED STORIES
related

Diabetes: Understanding The Importance Of Monitoring Your Blood Sugar Levels Regularly

While one takes care of their diet and exercises regularly to control their blood sugar levels, people with diabetes must also monitor their blood glucose levels.

related

Ideal Blood Sugar Range To Lower Risk Of Repeat Strokes, Heart Attacks: Study

Maintaining healthy blood sugar levels can help people with diabetes lower the risk of different types of vascular diseases like a stroke or heart attack later on

Calories per 100gm

Sugar (white) – 400kcal

Sugar (brown) – 380kcal

Sugar (Demerara) – 390 kcal

Sugar (coconut) – 340 kcal

Sugar (palm) – 353 kcal

Jaggery – 383 kcal

Honey – 319 kcal

Do you still think that replacing sugar with jaggery will make your cake any lighter? “Well, just a tad bit,” she says. Does it make it any healthier? “Well, it just adds a minuscule amount of minerals,” she adds.

What this means is that a dessert is still a dessert and all of us should reserve them for those special occasions and not indulge our cravings leisurely. Finally, Pooja Malhotra has a piece of advice, “Watch the size of your slice,” she says.

Watch the clip here:

Now that you are armed with facts about all kinds of sweeteners, dismiss any myths anyone tells you and pick your dessert wisely and live a healthy life.


Promoted
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed within this article are the personal opinions of the author. NDTV is not responsible for the accuracy, completeness, suitability, or validity of any information on this article. All information is provided on an as-is basis. The information, facts or opinions appearing in the article do not reflect the views of NDTV and NDTV does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.

COMMENT

DoctorNDTV is the one stop site for all your health needs providing the most credible health information, health news and tips with expert advice on healthy living, diet plans, informative videos etc. You can get the most relevant and accurate info you need about health problems like diabetes, cancer, pregnancy, HIV and AIDS, weight loss and many other lifestyle diseases. We have a panel of over 350 experts who help us develop content by giving their valuable inputs and bringing to us the latest in the world of healthcare.

Web Stories
Beat Water Retention- 10 Hacks
Vegan Protein Sources
5 Ways To Have Bananas This Summer
Tips To Fix Your Sleep Cycle
Hydrating Summer Drinks
Health Tips To Get Summer Ready
Hypertension: Foods & Drinks To Avoid
Routine Health Checks Women Must Do
International Women's Day Special
Signs You Are Not Eating Enough Protein

................... Advertisement ...................

Sponsored sponsored

All You Need To Know About Blood Sugar Monitoring At Home

 

Home Remedies

Skincare Tips: Get Glowing Skin This Festive Season With These Ayurvedic Tips
Skincare Tips: Get Glowing Skin This Festive Season With These Ayurvedic Tips

FAQ

Read More»

ASK OUR EXPERTS

Using 0 of 1024 Possible characters
Choose Topic

Trending Topics

LATEST STORIES

More »

What Is Zika Virus? Here's All You Should Know

Breakthrough Study Finds Association Between Fish Oil Supplements, Heart Rhythm Disorder

Researchers Find Casual Link Between Cardiovascular Health And Coffee Consumption

Once-A-Week Insulin Treatment Could Be Highly Beneficial For Diabetes Patients: Study

To Avoid Heart Attack, Stroke; Heart Patients Advised To Move More

................... Advertisement ...................

-------------------------------- Advertisement -----------------------------------
Trending Diseases