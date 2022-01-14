ASK OUR EXPERTS

Nutritionist Pooja Makhija Explains Why You Should Add Eggs To Your Diet

Nutritionist Pooja Makhija Explains Why You Should Add Eggs To Your Diet

Nutritionist Pooja Makhija lists the amazing health benefits of adding eggs to your diet in her latest Instagram post.
  Edited By: NDTV Health Desk Updated: Jan 14, 2022 04:30 IST
4-Min Read
Nutritionist Pooja Makhija Explains Why You Should Add Eggs To Your Diet

Eggs are a good source of protein, making them a healthy dietary addition

Eggs are an important part of food cultures across the world. In addition to being a versatile ingredient, eggs are all extremely beneficial to the health. They are rich in micronutrients such as vitamins A, B, D, E and K, calcium, and zinc among others. In addition to this, eggs are also a good source of protein, making them a healthy dietary addition. If you are wondering why eggs are vouched for by most nutritionists around the world, Pooja Makhija has now shared a list of benefits of adding eggs to your daily menu.

In an Instagram post, she wrote, “For all who know me, know my love, fascination and forever craving for eggs! Why? I have many reasons – some are listed below.”

In the caption, Pooja explained, “Eggs are what health scientists call a perfect food because they contain a broad spectrum of nutrients that are necessary for optimal health.”


“Eggs can provide a number of health benefits,” she continued and listed them as follows:

Eggs help in building strong muscles. “The protein in eggs helps maintain and repair body tissues, including muscle,” she said.

Eggs also promote brain health, the expert said. “Eggs contain vitamins and minerals that are necessary for the brain and the nervous system to function effectively,” Pooja Makhija said.

Eggs help in promoting energy production as “eggs contain all the nutrients that the body needs to produce energy”.

Eggs also help to build a healthy immune system. “The vitamin A, vitamin B-12, and selenium in eggs are key to keeping the immune system healthy,” Pooja Makhija explained.

Additionally, it also promotes heart health and lowers the risk of heart disease. “The choline in eggs plays an important part in breaking down the amino acid homocysteine, which may contribute to heart disease,” the nutritionist added.

Eggs also aid in a healthy pregnancy. Pooja Makhija said, “They contain folic acid, which may help prevent congenital disabilities, such as spina bifida.”

Eggs also play an important role in eye health. “The lutein and zeaxanthin in eggs help prevent macular degeneration, the leading cause of age-related blindness. Other vitamins in eggs also promote good vision,” Pooka Makhija explained.

If you are trying to lose weight or just simply trying to maintain your weight, eggs are your best friend. “The protein in eggs can help people feel full for longer,” Pooja Makhija said. “This can reduce the urge to snack and lower a person's overall calorie intake.”

Additionally, eggs also play a vital role in skin health. “Some vitamins and minerals in eggs help promote healthy skin and prevent the breakdown of body tissues. A strong immune system also helps a person look and feel well,” Pooja Makhija explained.

Watch the video here:

Pooja Makhija often outlines the importance of a diet that's thoroughly balanced for overall health and well-being. Follow her suggestions and stay healthy.


Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.

Home Remedies

Nutritionist Lovneet Batra Outlines The Many Health Benefits Of Ginger
Nutritionist Lovneet Batra Outlines The Many Health Benefits Of Ginger

FAQ

Read More»

