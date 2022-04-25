Homemade Ghee Or Store-Bought Ghee? Nutritionist Explains What's Best For You
There has been a debate going on for a long time about which is the purest ghee. Whether we buy from the market or make ghee at home? Several companies promise that their product is the best ghee available in the market. However, according to nutritionist Lovneet, it is better to make ghee at home than buy it off the shelf. In a new Instagram post, she explains in detail why it is so. She says “A2 desi cow ghee” is the purest form of ghee made entirely from the milk extracted from desi cows. Many people say are the ghee from A2 cow milk is superior in taste and healthier. This form of ghee is usually grainy in texture.
The nutritionist also explains why A2 form of ghee is the best.
- A2 milk has only A2 beta-casein (a type of protein). This protein is found in the milk of only some native Indian breeds of cows.
- A1 beta-casein is found in all commercial dairy products, made from foreign breed or crossbreed cows in India.
- A2 ghee is prepared using the traditional bilona or churning method. The milk is curdled and then hand-churned or motor-churned. Then, the butter collected in the process is heated on low until the solids evaporate and ghee is made.
- Because the number of A1 cows in India is more, most store-bought ghee is A1 ghee and is made by heating the cream (malai) as opposed to gentle heating and churning. Since the cows live on commercial farms, it is unclear whether they are given hormone injections, Lovneet adds.
- Genuine A2 ghee is made in gaushalas or family-owned farms in smaller batches. The cows are hormone-free and are given organic fodder.
The nutritionist urges everyone to make an attempt to find a small farm in their area and source A2 ghee directly from them.
