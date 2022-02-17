Reducing Inflammation To Fighting Cancer Cells, Grapes Have Many Health Benefits; Says Expert
Nutritionist Lovneet Batra outlines the many benefits of grapes and the nutritious properties they carry.
Resveratrol, an antioxidant found in grapes, can help reduce inflammation
One of the best things about the Indian subcontinent is the availability of locally grown seasonal produce. With every season, we get to relish different fruits and vegetables throughout the year. This helps break the monotony and is also useful in maintaining our health according to the changing weather pattern. So, what's special at this time of the year? For nutritionist Lovneet Batra, grapes are the food in focus right now. She says the changing season calls for a little adjustment in our diet and grapes are super refreshing and incredibly healthy.
In an Instagram post, she outlined how grapes are useful for our overall health and what properties they carry.
1) Anti-inflammatory
The flavonoids and proanthocyanidins, classes of chemical compounds, found in grapes can help us overcome negative effects of chronic inflammation. Thus, grapes can be more effective to reduce inflammation compared to synthetic drugs.
2) Anti-cancer effects
Resveratrol, an antioxidant found in grapes, can help reduce inflammation and block the growth and spread of cancer cells in the body. Grapes also contain quercetin, anthocyanin and catechin antioxidants — all of which have cancer-fighting features.
3) Eye health
Grapes have compounds that help protect ourselves against the ultra-violet rays which can damage the delicate cells of the eye. Lutein and zeaxanthin are especially useful as they appear to protect the macula of the eye from the effects of blue light from devices like mobiles and tablets.
4) Slows down ageing process
Grapes may help keep us energetic and youthful. Resveratrol stimulates the SirT1 gene, which has been linked to a longer lifespan by affecting cell structure and protecting cells.
5) Ensures smooth digestion
Grapes contain water and fiber. These can help us stay hydrated, keep bowel movements regular, and reduce the risk of constipation.
Check nutritionist Lovneet Batra's Instagram post below:
Lovneet Batra regularly shares useful food-related tips on her social media handles.
Here's her post:
We hope the many benefits of these foods highlighted by Lovneet Batra have convinced you to include them in your daily diet this season.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
