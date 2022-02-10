Nutritionist Lovneet Batra Highlights The Multiple Health Benefits Of Brinjal
Nutritionist Lovneet Batra shares the main 5 health benefits of eating brinjals or eggplant.
Brinjal is not only full of flavour, but it also packs a punch in health benefits
Grill them and they'll retain a lot of their structure, leaving you with a spongy mush that needs a sauce or flavouring. If you fry them after dipping them in batter, they'll have the most tantalising savoury flavour — that's brinjal, or aubergine, or eggplant (call it what you may) for you. In an Instagram post, nutritionist Lovneet Batra has highlighted the health benefits of “baingan”. She captioned her post, “Don't we all enjoy piping hot baingan ka bharta with a side of ghee-laden rotis? It's the perfect comfort food, especially on a breezy winter evening.”
She added, “With a range of eggplant varieties to choose from, it's no secret that they're the perfect addition to just about any meal. Well, brinjal is not only full of flavour, but it also packs a punch when it comes to health benefits.”
Then, Lovneet Batra went on to highlight the health benefits. Here they are:
1) Source of metabolites
Brinjal produces a range of various secondary metabolites along with some other compounds such as glycol-alkaloids, antioxidant compounds, and vitamins which help in maintaining good health.
2) Healing power
Brinjal extracts have healing effects for disorders such as burns, warts, inflammatory infections, gastritis, stomatitis and arthritis.
3) Helps in weight loss
Being high in fibre and low in calories, brinjal complements any weight-loss diet. Fibre passes slowly through the digestive tract and might help you feel fuller, lowering your calorie intake.
4) Maintains brain health
The phytonutrients present in eggplant protect cell membranes and boost memory function of the brain. Compounds present in brinjal also have the ability to avoid brain tumour.
5) Beneficial for pregnant women
Eggplant is beneficial for pregnant women and lactating mothers. The iron in eggplant has the ability to heal pre-menstrual syndrome, amenorrhea, and antenatal anaemia.
Here's her post:
So, next time whenever you have a craving for brinjal, grill it, make Begun Bhaja like the way it's made in the eastern part of India, especially Bengal, rustle up a curry like Hyderabadi Baingan, or just make the ever-popular Baingan ka Bharta, or a stew like Caponata — there are numerous ways you can relish the humble eggplant.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
