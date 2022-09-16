Nutritionist Lovneet Batra Explains Importance Of Consuming Healthy Fats In The Morning
In her recent reel, Nutritionist Lovneet Batra talks about the importance of eating healthy fats. Through her Instagram handles @Nutrition.By.Lovneet, she starts by writing, “Many of you must have seen elders in our home eating soaked almonds early in the morning. Ever wondered the reason why?”
She further elaborates, “Various research suggests health benefits of consuming healthy fats as first thing in the morning:
1. Healthy fat helps to maintain better control of blood sugar levels. Because there is no carbohydrate present, there is no resulting increase in blood glucose. Additionally, it improves insulin resistance.
2. Good fats help to mobilize stored fats to be used for energy, and provide satiety which helps with appetite control. Thus, can help in weight management.
3. It works great to improve hormonal health and facilitate nutrient absorption and also helps to improve the gut lining.
4. Apart from these, fats have various important roles in our body like mental development, temperature regulation and many more.”
She ends by listening to some sources of healthy fasts. She says, “Several options to consider as a fat first thing in the morning are following:
- Soaked almonds/walnuts/cashews
- Cold pressed coconut oil
- A2 cow ghee (helps in dealing with constipation too)
- Coconut pieces”
Add healthy fats to your diet to see improvement in the areas discussed above and for better overall health.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
