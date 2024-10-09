Nutritionist Palak Nagpal Gushes Over The Goodness Of This Salad Bowl. Check Out The Recipe
Nutritionist Palak Nagpal shares benefits of amaranth seeds and a healthy recipe to try at home
Amaranth seeds reduce inflammation, help lower cholesterol, and lower blood pressure
While amaranth seeds have recently gained popularity as a superfood, the grain has been a staple in several parts of India for decades. The seeds have a vast nutritional profile and also offer numerous noteworthy health advantages to consumers. In addition to its great versatility, this nutrient-dense grain is naturally free of gluten and high in antioxidants, fibre, protein, and micronutrients. It reduces inflammation, helps lower cholesterol, lowers blood pressure and improves gastrointestinal health. Nutritionist Palak Nagpal recently encouraged people to consume more amaranth seeds in her Instagram post. Palak shared a quick and easy salad bowl recipe using amaranth seeds.
Recipe for dressing
Mix 2 teaspoons honey, 2 tablespoons mustard sauce, 3 garlic cloves, 1.5 tablespoons sesame seeds, 2 tablespoons apple cider vinegar, 6-7 soaked cashews, 1 tablespoon olive/sesame oil, salt, and pepper together and blend the mixture until smooth.
For a creamier texture, you can also add hung curd to your dressing. Don't blend it just mix.
Salad bowl recipe
1. In a pan, add washed 1 cup amaranth seeds and just enough water to cover them
2. Add a pinch of salt and cook for 10-15 minutes until the seeds swell up.
3. Drain any excess water and allow the seeds to cool.
4. In a separate bowl, boil 1 cup soaked kidney beans until tender.
5. Drain and season with salt, pepper, and a pinch of red chilli powder.
6. Now, combine cooked amaranth, kidney beans, cucumber, onion, bell pepper, capsicum, and lettuce in a bowl.
7. Toss with mustard dressing and serve!
Look at her post:
In a previous post, Palak Nagpal suggested her viewers replace their regular roti with amaranth chapati. The nutritionist claimed that amaranth rotis are “high in protein, gluten-free, easy to digest, and even helps relieve constipation while keeping you fuller for longer”.
Take a look at the simple recipe for amaranth roti
- 1 cup amaranth flour
- Water to knead
- A pinch of salt
- Roll into a roti and cook on a tawa like regular roti.
Look at her post:
Have you been convinced to add amaranth seeds to your regular diet? We surely are.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
