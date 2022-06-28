Why Should You Include Amaranth Leaves In Your Diet? Read This Instagram Post To Find Out The Benefits
Amaranth leaves have various benefits for the body. Here are some of the benefits of adding them to your diet.
Amaranth leaves are great for people with high cholesterol and diabetes
The Indian subcontinent has a number of green leafy vegetables to offer us. That's probably why people in the region bowed before and protected nature. However, when we talk of nutritious greens now, we tend to think mostly about spinach (palak) as it is also easy to prepare. Also, there is methi (fenugreek) leaves that are again easy to make. But there are several other leaves as well that are equally healthy and beneficial. One of those is amaranth leaves, also known as cholai in Hindi. An Instagram page, ‘Nutrition By Lovneet', outlines the benefits of these amazing and flavourful leaves in a new post.
It says while amaranth leaves have stayed away from the spotlight, they are very healthy and an excellent source of essential nutrients and trace elements. The post also makes a strong case for everyone to add these leaves to their diet.
Here are the health benefits of Amaranth leaves:
1. Lowers cholesterol levels
One of the key health benefits of amaranth leaves is their ability to lower blood cholesterol levels in human beings. Having a high fibre content, they are effective in reducing LDL (bad) cholesterol levels in the blood. Tocotrienols, a type of vitamin E available in the amaranth leaves, also contribute to its cholesterol-lowering ability.
2. Good for diabetes
These leaves demonstrate anti-hyperglycemic activity and, thus, lower the blood sugar levels in those with type-2 diabetes. The protein in the leaves helps reduce insulin levels in the blood and releases a hormone that lessens hunger pangs.
3. Lowers risk of calcium deficiency
Amaranth leaves supply calcium to help with the healthy development of bones and prevent osteoporosis.
4. Protects against cancer
The presence of lysine, an essential amino acid, and vitamin E, iron, magnesium, phosphorus, potassium, and vitamin C helps fight free radicals that may even cause cancer.
Here's the Instagram post:
Also, Amaranth leaves offer a choice for those who regularly include spinach in their diet to try something different once or twice a week.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
DoctorNDTV is the one stop site for all your health needs providing the most credible health information, health news and tips with expert advice on healthy living, diet plans, informative videos etc. You can get the most relevant and accurate info you need about health problems like diabetes, cancer, pregnancy, HIV and AIDS, weight loss and many other lifestyle diseases. We have a panel of over 350 experts who help us develop content by giving their valuable inputs and bringing to us the latest in the world of healthcare.