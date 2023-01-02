Relying On Dietary Supplements? Nutritionist Explains Why You Shouldn’t
No matter if you are aiming to gain muscle or trying to treat a nutritional deficiency, a healthy and nutrient-dense diet should always be preferred over any supplement.
A well balanced diet can help you maintain a healthy weight
Growing up, we all have been constantly told by our elders to eat all kinds of vegetables, fruits, and nuts and not just focus on one particular food item. Well, it is because you can't find every nutrient in just one food. While oranges have vitamin C, eggs offer vitamin D and peanuts have healthy fats and proteins. In order for our body to function properly, it needs the essential nutrients that keep illnesses at bay and ensure proper nourishment of different parts of the body.
However, when we ignore this basic advice or fail to follow it due to any reason, it eventually affects our health. There are many diseases that are associated with a nutrient deficiency that can be severe at times. In such scenarios when you suffer from a disease, doctors often advise supplements to fulfil the nutritional requirement of the body which you can't do with your diet.
While taking these supplements may yield results, according to nutritionist Lovneet Batra, they can't serve as a replacement for a healthy diet. In her latest Instagram Stories, the nutritionist explains why relying on supplements to treat your ailments is not a great idea.
She stresses that no matter if you are aiming to gain muscle or trying to treat a nutritional deficiency, a healthy and nutrient-dense diet should always be preferred over any supplement. As the name suggests, supplements are meant to support or enhance the benefits you get through your regular diet. Hence, if you are not having the right diet in the first place, consuming supplements wouldn't do you much good.
Besides this, the nutritionist suggests discussing with your healthcare provider in this regard to know what your body exactly needs. This is important because the effectiveness of a supplement, apart from the diet, also depends on the individual situation and health. It is advised to consult your nutritionist before opting for any supplement.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
