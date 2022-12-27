Nutritionist-Approved Tips To Drink Safely This New Year
For many, diving into the New Year involves shaking leg at parties, munching snacks, and guzzling down bottles of our favourite liquor. While consumption of alcohol can be injurious to health but not many are able to avoid it completely during the festive season. But it doesn't mean that you have to go overboard every time you get your hands on that booze. Even when indulging in drinking, you must take certain measures so that its ill effects are minimised and you don't wake up with a heavy head the next day.
Dr Vishakha Shivdasani, in an Instagram Reel, shares the tips and hacks that you can follow to make the right choice while drinking and enjoying the New Year festivities the smarter way.
The nutritionist suggests that one must mix their spirit only with water or soda and avoid using any sweetened juice even if it's fresh. She also advises against mixing the liquor with tonic water and also suggests staying away from cocktails.
Secondly, always keep a glass of water handy and keep yourself hydrated while you binge drink. Gulping down a glass of water for every glass of liquor will also save you from an uneasy hangover in the morning.
When it comes to food, the nutritionist says that one must ensure consuming a good amount of protein and fats while feasting. Filling up the stomach with the right and nutritious food should be your priority even when your party is late into the night. She also suggests avoiding excess carbohydrates as they cause a spike in insulin. Most of us feel like loading carbs the next morning but, according to the nutritionist, hydrating yourself at night will prevent you from doing that.
