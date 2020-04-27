High Salt Intake And Cardiovascular Disease: Know The Link And Some Salt Substitutes
High salt intake can increase the risk of heart disease. Experts advise to reduce salt intake to control the risk of cardiovascular disease. Understand the relation and some salt substitutes you can use.
High salt intake can result in high risk of cardiovascular disease
HIGHLIGHTS
- Too much salt is bad for your heart, kidneys and much more
- It can increase the risk of heart disease
- Try substitutes to add flavour to your food
A healthy heart supports healthy functioning of the human body. Cardiovascular disease is becoming one of the leading causes of mortality in India. Poor diet and a sedentary lifestyle are some of the major causes of heart disease. Diet plays a major role in maintaining a healthy heart. It is advised to consume a healthy and balanced diet for a healthy heart. A heart-friendly diet should also exclude some foods. Salt intake can also affect your heart health. Diet high in sodium is harmful for your heart in several ways. High sodium intake can increase your blood pressure and also affect your kidneys. Read on to understand the link between salt intake and risk of heart disease. Also know some healthy alternates.
Salt intake and cardiovascular disease
Dr. Amit Bhushan explains, "According to studies increased salt intake can increase the risk of cardiovascular disease. It is advised to consume less salt throughout the day which is 2.3 grams per day or lower. High salt intake every day leads to higher blood pressure causing hypertension and putting you at an increased risk of cardiovascular disease."
Some alternates which can be used
Dr. Bhupinder Singh explains, "High salt intake can easily cause a spike in your blood pressure and can lead to hypertension as well as increase our risk of developing cardiovascular disease. Salt substitutes you can use to reduce your salt intake to the desired amount as salt is essential for muscle and nerve function are garlic, peppercorns, lemon juice, cumin, balsamic vinegar, and cayenne pepper. These herbs, spices, and condiments can decrease your risk of cardiovascular disease and keep you in good health.
(Inputs by Dr. Amit Bhushan, Cardiologist, Paras Hospital, Gurugram)
(Inputs by Dr. Bhupinder Singh, Cardiologist, Columbia Asia Hospital, Ghaziabad)
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
