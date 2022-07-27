Here’s How You Can Avoid Gaining Extra Kilos On A Vacation
Nmami Agarwal shares some effective tips to control weight gain during a vacation.
There's hardly anyone who doesn't like to go on a vacation. Isn't it? A holiday with your loved ones not only gives you a much-needed break from the regular hectic life but also refreshes your mood to the fullest. But there are some people who go on a vacation and come back gaining some extra kilos. Does it happen to you ever? Well, that may be because you did not pay attention to your body while holidaying and followed some unhealthy eating habits that needed to be ignored.
So, if you are planning for a vacation soon and are worried about weight gain, nutritionist Nmami Agarwal is here with a set of tips. Through a video on Instagram, she states that instead of getting worked up, you just have to be a little smart with the eating choices you make while on a vacation.
Nmami shares the following tips to refrain from gaining extra kgs on a vacation:
1. Avoid sugary food items
Nmami says whether it's tea, coffee, beverages, cake, pastry, or cookies - if you have these things throughout the day, of course, the diet regime that you've been following will go for a toss. So, be mindful of the portion size.
2. Pay heed to the satiety
This is an important point to remember not just for vacations but also in general. Many people usually end up eating a lot of food and tend to ignore that feeling of satiety. So, Nmami states that overeating can cause harm to your body in many ways. It may lead to ulcers, acidity, fat accumulation, and weight gain. So, it's better to stop when you feel full and satisfied with the food you ate, the nutritionist adds.
3. Carry fresh food items
Try to carry fruits and nuts wherever you can. You do not have to starve yourself in order to avoid gaining excess weight. Carry fruits and nuts for those hunger pangs that can hit you any time of the day.
4. Avoid following any diet
If you put any restriction on your mind, your body will actually wonder and you will eventually end up eating more. So, just be mindful and enjoy what you eat.
Not just for the vacations, but people are concerned about weight gain in general. To deal with the issue, many individuals opt for various diet plans including a juice-cleanse diet. Nmami Agarwal says that you need to think twice before going on a juice-cleanse diet in summer. She explains that the thermic effect of injected nutrients goes down. It's basically, the energy required by the body to carry out various functions like ingestion, digestion, and elimination of the food consumed. Also, she mentions that the metabolism goes down on a juice-cleanse diet.
