Nmami Agarwal Talks About A Winter Mistake We Must Avoid
Nmami Agarwal shared a Reel stating a health mistake that we tend to commit in this ongoing winter season.
Our body craves more carbohydrates that can prove unhealthy
The human body reacts differently in every season. At times, it gets difficult to understand what we should eat or do to keep ourselves in a healthy state. Well, to make us understand more of what we must avoid during winter, nutritionist Nmami Agarwal has shared a video on Instagram. Her latest post under the title “Winter mistakes to avoid - part 1,” talks about the factors we all should keep in mind. Nmami says that the quantity of carbohydrates increases during the wintertime. This is because the levels of serotonin drop in this season. Nmami adds that this is the hormone responsible for moods. As a result, our body craves more carbohydrates that can prove unhealthy in the long run. So, keep a close check on your carbohydrate intake especially during winters to avoid any unwanted health complications in the future, she warns.
Take a look:
Nmami Agarwal is a strong advocate of all things healthy. She often shares effective tips for viewers on Instagram. Vitamin C is important for our body as it plays a huge role in building immunity. However, there are natural ways to consume this vitamin. How? Through various fruits. Nmami talks about four fruits that are loaded with vitamin C.
She states that oranges and sweet lime are widely recognised as good sources of vitamin C. However, if you are consuming oranges or sweet lime, have it as a whole to not juice it. She adds that a small kiwi provides 60 milligrams of Ascorbic acid. One chilli is packed with 109 milligrams of vitamin C and one bowl of strawberries provides 98 milligrams of vitamin C.
In another post, Nmami Agarwal explains the health benefits of ginger. Elaborating on the importance of the food item, Nmami states that it can help combat winter diseases so always keep it handy in the colder months.
She says, “The anti-inflammatory and anti-microbial properties of ginger help in managing inflammation in the body. It also helps to boost immunity that equips the body to fight infections.” There are many ways to get the benefits of ginger. You can make ginger tea or soak it and drink ginger water.
Let us know if Nmami Agarwal's health tips have worked for you.
DoctorNDTV is the one stop site for all your health needs providing the most credible health information, health news and tips with expert advice on healthy living, diet plans, informative videos etc. You can get the most relevant and accurate info you need about health problems like diabetes, cancer, pregnancy, HIV and AIDS, weight loss and many other lifestyle diseases. We have a panel of over 350 experts who help us develop content by giving their valuable inputs and bringing to us the latest in the world of healthcare.