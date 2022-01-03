Ginger Is The Key To Common Winter Diseases, Says Celeb Nutritionist Nmami Agarwal
Ginger can help combat many common winter diseases, says nutritionist Nmami Agarwal. Know it's many benefits
Ginger is a power-packed remedy for the common flu
Winters are the season for comfort foods and warm get-togethers. But it's also the season of flu and cold. Many people often overlook this aspect and dive into the season with unmindful eating habits and lazy lifestyle routines. But it's important to protect oneself against the common diseases that prevail in winters. In fact, the common cold and flu can be easily dealt with. All you need is the correct knowledge of home remedies. Ginger is a power-packed remedy for the common flu prevalent during the cold months. Nutritionist Nmami Agarwal suggests that we keep ginger handy with us during winters.
In a video, Nmami talked about the benefits of ginger. She said that the anti-inflammatory and anti-microbial properties of ginger help in managing inflammation in the body. It also helps to boost immunity that equips the body to fight infections.
There are no hard and fast rules on how to have ginger to benefit the most out of it. While some people prefer to eat it raw, others brew it with their tea or soak it and drink ginger water. Pickles, vegetables and soups are other ways to reap the benefits of ginger.
Find the video here:
Nmami Agarwal keeps us posted about different kinds of health hacks on social media. Earlier, she had shared tips to feel less bloated after heavy meals during the festive season. Her suggestions included a list of food items for this purpose. She recommended ginger and cinnamon water, fennel seed water, fruits and curd. Read more about it here.
The festive season also had us worrying about weight gain. Nmami Agarwal was ready with her tips to avoid unwanted weight gain during festivities. More than talking about eating habits, she talked about the guilt that came from overeating. A sense of guilt can impact the hormones in our bodies. It can increase stress hormones and that can elevate appetite. This would ultimately lead to weight gain. To know what Nmami had to say, click here.
We can always indulge in festive fun. But knowing some remedies and ways to undo the damage caused by the binging can always help us in the long run.
Disclaimer: The opinions expressed within this article are the personal opinions of the author. NDTV is not responsible for the accuracy, completeness, suitability, or validity of any information on this article. All information is provided on an as-is basis. The information, facts or opinions appearing in the article do not reflect the views of NDTV and NDTV does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.
