Nmami Agarwal Shares Four Ways To Keep Acidity At Bay
Irregular eating patterns, alcohol consumption, and many other factors may lead to acidity.
Jaggery is great to maintain pH balance and production of mucus in the stomach lining
Experiencing acidity is one troublesome process. The entire health system gets affected and you keep feeling uneasy for days. Your daily activities get hampered making you feel sick. Acidity is a medical condition that happens after excessive production of acid in the stomach. Having acidity indicates that something is surely not right with your body. There could be many causes behind it including irregular eating patterns, unhealthy food choices, alcohol consumption, excessive smoking and even irregular sleep cycle at times. Many people who fail to lead a healthy lifestyle end up facing acidity. So, how to get rid of it? Don't get too worried about it. There are some home remedies that can be helpful. Nutritionist Nmami Agarwal shares four effective ways to avoid acidity through her Instagram video.
Nmami Agarwal shares the following four simple home remedies for acidity:
1) Fennel seeds
According to Nmami, having one teaspoon of fennel seed with warm water will help you get some relief from acidity and other symptoms like heartburn.
2) Jaggery
She mentions that jaggery contains both - potassium and magnesium. Potassium is great to maintain pH balance and it's also required for the production of mucus in the stomach lining. On the other hand, magnesium is required for your digestive system to work properly. So, just a small piece of jaggery will go a long way in taking care of your acidity.
3) Black cumin seeds
For this, she states that you can simply chew on a few cumin seeds or boil one teaspoon of it in one glass of water to relieve acidity.
4) Ajwain
Also known as carom seeds, Ajwain is great for acidity and flatulence. It works well for digestion and is an effective anti-acidic agent as well, Nmami adds.
Take a look:
The nutritionist keeps her followers updated with different food items and their health benefits. Talking about amla shots, she says that it's loaded with multiple nutrients and one must include amla into their diet. Besides being a part of Ayurvedic medicines, this vitamin C-rich food item has been a mandate in various Indian households. Nmami says amla shots boost immunity as they contribute to strengthening the immune power. Amla shorts can help purify the blood. Also, since amla is rich in fibres, the food item also helps in smoothening the bowel movements which has a direct connection with the digestive system. Amla works like magic for skin and hair as well.
Follow the health-related important tips by Nmami Agarwal and lead a healthy life.
