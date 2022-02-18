Nmami Agarwal Tells Why You Should Have Amla Shots Cause Of These Health Benefits
Nmami Agarwal has time and again restated the importance of including amla in our diet
Apart from being rich in Vitamin C and antioxidants, amla supports our body in many ways
Do you remember how our grandmothers would gear up to make mouth-watering murabba or amla pickle? We have also seen our mothers and elders often insist on having amla dishes, especially when the temperature dropped outside. They used to say so because amla is a highly nutritious winter fruit. Amla treats are a hit in Indian households and apart from that, it is also used in Ayurvedic medicines. Nutritionist Nmami Agarwal talks about one such food made of amla in an Instagram post. She shared a photo of a glass of amla shot that is healthy and works wonders for our body if consumed regularly in the morning.
Nmami Agarwal stated the following health benefits of Amla shots:
1) Boosts immunity: Amla is blessed with different properties that contribute to building and strengthening our immunity.
2) Purifies blood: Amla shots every day help in purifying blood in the body which is a necessary requirement to remain healthy.
3) Improves digestion: Amla shots also help people in improving digestion. This food item has fibre that is helpful in regulating bowel movements and supports the entire process of digestion.
4) Great for hair and skin: Amla is known to be one of the most nourishing medicines for hair. Also, as per Indian traditional medicine, amla has anti-ageing properties too. It makes one's skin look glowing and healthy.
Take a look:
This is not the first time Nmami Agarwal shared the importance of including amla in our diet. Prior to this, she spoke about the Indian gooseberry at length and categorically focused on many of its health properties. Apart from being rich in Vitamin C and antioxidants, amla supports our body in many ways. She stated that amla was good for the skin and hair. It improved eyesight and digestion. Nmami also said that there were many ways of including amla in the diet. One can have it in the form of shots, sabji (curry), chutney, pickle and murabba. Read more about it here.
Once, Nmami Agarwal also shared a list of Vitamin C-packed foods that must be consumed regularly. She said these foods help build immunity if consumed diligently. Nmami mentioned orange, sweet lime, kiwi, hot green chillis, and strawberry. Click here to know about these foods.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
