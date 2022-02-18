ASK OUR EXPERTS

Choose Topic
Using 0 of 1024 Possible characters
Home »  Living Healthy »  Nmami Agarwal Tells Why You Should Have Amla Shots Cause Of These Health Benefits

Nmami Agarwal Tells Why You Should Have Amla Shots Cause Of These Health Benefits

Nmami Agarwal has time and again restated the importance of including amla in our diet
  By: DoctorNDTV    Edited By:  NDTV Health Desk Updated: Feb 18, 2022 11:14 IST
4-Min Read
Nmami Agarwal Tells Why You Should Have Amla Shots Cause Of These Health Benefits

Apart from being rich in Vitamin C and antioxidants, amla supports our body in many ways

Do you remember how our grandmothers would gear up to make mouth-watering murabba or amla pickle? We have also seen our mothers and elders often insist on having amla dishes, especially when the temperature dropped outside. They used to say so because amla is a highly nutritious winter fruit. Amla treats are a hit in Indian households and apart from that, it is also used in Ayurvedic medicines. Nutritionist Nmami Agarwal talks about one such food made of amla in an Instagram post. She shared a photo of a glass of amla shot that is healthy and works wonders for our body if consumed regularly in the morning.

Nmami Agarwal stated the following health benefits of Amla shots:

1) Boosts immunity: Amla is blessed with different properties that contribute to building and strengthening our immunity.


RELATED STORIES
related

Have Jaggery With Sesame Seeds Daily. Watch Video To Know The Benefits

Sesame seeds are rich in calcium and fibre, and are a good source of protein and magnesium as well. Jaggery, on the other hand, is a good source of iron, antioxidants and is beneficial for digestion.

related

Nmami Agarwal Shares 5 Plant-Based Foods To Control Hair Fall

Nutritionist Nmami Agarwal shares with her followers the best 5 plant-based nutrients to control hair fall.Nutritionist Nmami Agarwal tells her followers about the 5 plant-based nutrients to control hair fall

2) Purifies blood: Amla shots every day help in purifying blood in the body which is a necessary requirement to remain healthy.

3) Improves digestion: Amla shots also help people in improving digestion. This food item has fibre that is helpful in regulating bowel movements and supports the entire process of digestion.

4) Great for hair and skin: Amla is known to be one of the most nourishing medicines for hair. Also, as per Indian traditional medicine, amla has anti-ageing properties too. It makes one's skin look glowing and healthy.

Take a look:

This is not the first time Nmami Agarwal shared the importance of including amla in our diet. Prior to this, she spoke about the Indian gooseberry at length and categorically focused on many of its health properties. Apart from being rich in Vitamin C and antioxidants, amla supports our body in many ways. She stated that amla was good for the skin and hair. It improved eyesight and digestion. Nmami also said that there were many ways of including amla in the diet. One can have it in the form of shots, sabji (curry), chutney, pickle and murabba. Read more about it here.

Once, Nmami Agarwal also shared a list of Vitamin C-packed foods that must be consumed regularly. She said these foods help build immunity if consumed diligently. Nmami mentioned orange, sweet lime, kiwi, hot green chillis, and strawberry. Click here to know about these foods.


Promoted
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.

COMMENT

DoctorNDTV is the one stop site for all your health needs providing the most credible health information, health news and tips with expert advice on healthy living, diet plans, informative videos etc. You can get the most relevant and accurate info you need about health problems like diabetes, cancer, pregnancy, HIV and AIDS, weight loss and many other lifestyle diseases. We have a panel of over 350 experts who help us develop content by giving their valuable inputs and bringing to us the latest in the world of healthcare.

Web Stories
Beat Water Retention- 10 Hacks
Vegan Protein Sources
5 Ways To Have Bananas This Summer
Tips To Fix Your Sleep Cycle
Hydrating Summer Drinks
Health Tips To Get Summer Ready
Hypertension: Foods & Drinks To Avoid
Routine Health Checks Women Must Do
International Women's Day Special
Signs You Are Not Eating Enough Protein

................... Advertisement ...................

Sponsored sponsored

Winning over Epilepsy - Making Lives Easy

 

Home Remedies

Nutritionist Lovneet Batra Outlines The Many Health Benefits Of Ginger
Nutritionist Lovneet Batra Outlines The Many Health Benefits Of Ginger

FAQ

Read More»

ASK OUR EXPERTS

Using 0 of 1024 Possible characters
Choose Topic

Trending Topics

LATEST STORIES

More »

Urgently Address Gaps In Cancer Care: WHO

Add Peanuts To Young Children's Diet To Help Avoid Allergy, Says Study

What Is Zika Virus? Here's What You Should Know

Breakthrough Study Finds Association Between Fish Oil Supplements, Heart Rhythm Disorder

Researchers Find Casual Link Between Cardiovascular Health And Coffee Consumption

................... Advertisement ...................

-------------------------------- Advertisement -----------------------------------
Trending Diseases