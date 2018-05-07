Need Some #MondayMotivation? These 5 Celebs Are Giving All The Fitspiration You Will Ever Need
#MondayMotivation: From Varun Dhawan to Sushmita Sen, Malaika Arora Khan and Shilpa Shetty, celebrities make sure they give fans major fitspiration goals.
Find your Monday motivation from these Bollywood celebs
HIGHLIGHTS
- Shilpa Shetty says that discipline is important to achieve fitness goals
- These celebrities give Monday motivation like a pro
- They inspire us to workout every day
#MondayMotivation has become quite a popular thread nowadays for many reasons. The trend is so popular that every week, thousands of Monday motivation posts are shared on social media. Apart from struggling to find the motivation to work after a weekend, people also find it difficult to head to their gyms for their daily workout regime. But thanks to our celebrities in Bollywood, Monday motivation isn't so much of a task now. From Varun Dhawan to Sushmita Sen, Malaika Arora Khan and Shilpa Shetty, celebrities make sure they inspire fans to work out on Mondays, Tuesdays and probably every day of the week!
Malaika Arora
One of the very recent posts is that of celebrity fitness trainer Namrata Purohit and Malaika Arora, doing Pilates. The two are seen doing buddy workout, where Namrata is seen using her strength by holding Malaika from the legs and similarly, Malaika is seen engaging her core to the best by taking support from Namrata. Namrata writes in the caption that while doing this was fun, it was extremely challenging as well. She writes that while doing buddy workouts, safety must be given utmost importance. What better motivation do we need on Mondays than working out with our buddy?
@malaikaarorakhanofficial Woweee.. was this fun or was this fun hahha.... We can’t help but do a partner workout that’s fun but super challenging! . . Try this out with your workout buddy but please be careful, stay safe, it is tough! Have someone next to you and your buddy at all times! . . . #PilatesGirls #ToughGirls #Pilates #Workout #BuddyWorkout #partnerworkout #partnerincrime #MalaikaAroraKhan #Strong #NamrataPurohit #Core #ThePilatesStudio #MondayMotivation
Katrina Kaif
We have Katrina Kaif giving us some similar motivation to work out in the sweltering summer heat. With her favourite workout buddy and celebrity fitness trainer Yasmin Karachiwala, Kat was seen sweating it out in the open by doing strength training. Yasmin took to Instagram to share the post, where she wrote, "Be it sun or rain, the workout never stops." We can't help but agree with you Yasmin!
Be it sun or rain, the workout never stops. Life with you is never dull @katrinakaif #befitbecauseyoudeserveit #yasminfitnessmantra #YasminsBodyImage #BeFitwithYasminKarachiwala #Pilates #PilatesMasterInstructor #PilatesIndia #BalancedBody #FletcherPilates #CelebrityTrainer #KatrinaKaif #fitnessgoals #SculptandShape #PilatesFestivalIndia #YasminKarachiwala #WorkoutAnywhere #WorkoutAnytime #WorkoutEverday #WorkoutEverytime
Sushmita Sen
Moving over to the very inspiring Sushmita Sen, whose fitness quotient has thrilled fans for many years now. The former Miss Universe pushes the bar a step ahead every time she posts something about her fitness goals. The following is the video which Sush shared last night. She mentions about meditation in the caption of her post, writing, "Meditation means being aware of our breath and I believe it not to be a static state. Life is dynamic and so can be our meditation."
“Don’t just Survive, #thrive “ #meditation means being #aware of our #breath & I believe it not to be a #static state #life is #dynamic & so can be our meditation!! #move #feel #inhaleexhale #letgo #letin “No greater prayer than the one that’s led by #action “ #meditate & #validate #sharing #myway I love you guys!!!! Mmuuuaaah!!! track #theworst by #artist Jhene Aiko
Shilpa Shetty Kundra
Moving over to other, very popular promoter of fitness and health, none other than Shilpa Shetty Kundra! In a video that was shared yesterday on Instagram, Shilpa is seen doing some mind-boggling balancing exercise on the balance trainer, which involves engaging the core. In one of her recent talks on fitness and health, the yoga lover shared that discipline is very important to achieve any goal in life, be it at the fitness or the professional front. "It is your mindset which sets you apart from the rest. Achieving success in both personal and professional life is possible with discipline. Discipline is the labour of love," she said.
Varun Dhawan
Last but not the least we have none other than Varun Dhawan, who is extremely dedicated to his workouts. Even when he is on shoots, he makes sure that he doesn't miss a single session of exercise. Push-ups and pull-ups are some of his favourite exercises. Even in the video below, he is doing core pull-ups, which require a lot of strength from the core. While the video was shared some time ago, Varun's Pilates trainer Namrata shared on Instagram to give us all some fitspiration!
Varun! It’s time to do these again. #Repost @varundvn These are tuff as hell but luckily so am I. These are CORE PULL UP'S .btw @namratapurohit looks like an angel but she really isn't #RealMenDoPilates #StrongIsTheNewSexy #Pilates #PilatesGirl #VarunDhawan #PilatesMan #FitMan #FitStar #Actor #Bollywood #Achieve #Goals #Fitspiration
Beat Monday blues and find Monday motivation right here in the glamorously fit world of these B-town celebs!
