ASK OUR EXPERTS

Choose Topic
Using 0 of 1024 Possible characters
Home »  Living Healthy »  Need Some #MondayMotivation? These 5 Celebs Are Giving All The Fitspiration You Will Ever Need

Need Some #MondayMotivation? These 5 Celebs Are Giving All The Fitspiration You Will Ever Need

#MondayMotivation: From Varun Dhawan to Sushmita Sen, Malaika Arora Khan and Shilpa Shetty, celebrities make sure they give fans major fitspiration goals.
  By: DoctorNDTV | Updated: May 7, 2018 03:39 IST
6-Min Read
Need Some #MondayMotivation? These 5 Celebs Are Giving All The Fitspiration You Will Ever Need

Find your Monday motivation from these Bollywood celebs

HIGHLIGHTS

  1. Shilpa Shetty says that discipline is important to achieve fitness goals
  2. These celebrities give Monday motivation like a pro
  3. They inspire us to workout every day

#MondayMotivation has become quite a popular thread nowadays for many reasons. The trend is so popular that every week, thousands of Monday motivation posts are shared on social media. Apart from struggling to find the motivation to work after a weekend, people also find it difficult to head to their gyms for their daily workout regime. But thanks to our celebrities in Bollywood, Monday motivation isn't so much of a task now. From Varun Dhawan to Sushmita Sen, Malaika Arora Khan and Shilpa Shetty, celebrities make sure they inspire fans to work out on Mondays, Tuesdays and probably every day of the week!

Malaika Arora

One of the very recent posts is that of celebrity fitness trainer Namrata Purohit and Malaika Arora, doing Pilates. The two are seen doing buddy workout, where Namrata is seen using her strength by holding Malaika from the legs and similarly, Malaika is seen engaging her core to the best by taking support from Namrata. Namrata writes in the caption that while doing this was fun, it was extremely challenging as well. She writes that while doing buddy workouts, safety must be given utmost importance. What better motivation do we need on Mondays than working out with our buddy?
 



 

Also read: Know All About The Fitness Regime That Janhvi Kapoor Swears By


Katrina Kaif


We have Katrina Kaif giving us some similar motivation to work out in the sweltering summer heat. With her favourite workout buddy and celebrity fitness trainer Yasmin Karachiwala, Kat was seen sweating it out in the open by doing strength training. Yasmin took to Instagram to share the post, where she wrote, "Be it sun or rain, the workout never stops." We can't help but agree with you Yasmin!
 

 

Sushmita Sen


Moving over to the very inspiring Sushmita Sen, whose fitness quotient has thrilled fans for many years now. The former Miss Universe pushes the bar a step ahead every time she posts something about her fitness goals. The following is the video which Sush shared last night. She mentions about meditation in the caption of her post, writing, "Meditation means being aware of our breath and I believe it not to be a static state. Life is dynamic and so can be our meditation."

 


RELATED STORIES

Exercise motivators vary

The factors that motivate people to start exercising may not necessarily drive them to maintain an exercise regimen.

Exercise relieves constipation

Regular exercise relieves constipation in people who suffer from irritable bowel syndrome (IBS).


Also read: Shilpa Shetty And Fitness Guru Luke Coutinho: Know Their Weight Loss Mantra


Shilpa Shetty Kundra


Moving over to other, very popular promoter of fitness and health, none other than Shilpa Shetty Kundra! In a video that was shared yesterday on Instagram, Shilpa is seen doing some mind-boggling balancing exercise on the balance trainer, which involves engaging the core. In one of her recent talks on fitness and health, the yoga lover shared that discipline is very important to achieve any goal in life, be it at the fitness or the professional front. "It is your mindset which sets you apart from the rest. Achieving success in both personal and professional life is possible with discipline. Discipline is the labour of love," she said.

 



Also read: Here's To Anushka Sharma, The Diva Who Never Fails To Give Us #FitnessGoals



Varun Dhawan


Last but not the least we have none other than Varun Dhawan, who is extremely dedicated to his workouts. Even when he is on shoots, he makes sure that he doesn't miss a single session of exercise. Push-ups and pull-ups are some of his favourite exercises. Even in the video below, he is doing core pull-ups, which require a lot of strength from the core. While the video was shared some time ago, Varun's Pilates trainer Namrata shared on Instagram to give us all some fitspiration!
 

 

Beat Monday blues and find Monday motivation right here in the glamorously fit world of these B-town celebs!



LATEST STORIES

More »

Here's How A Meat-Based Diet Improves Length Growth In Infants

People Have Realised Exercise Is Best Medicine: Zumba Star Beto Perez

Daily Aspirin May Double Skin Cancer Risk In Men

Gut Bacteria Strongly Linked To Cause Of Heart Attack, Says Study

Here's How You Can Make Your Evening Snack Delicious And Healthy

................... Advertisement ...................

................... Advertisement ...................

 

Home Remedies

Swine Flu: 7 Best Home Remedies
Swine Flu: 7 Best Home Remedies

FAQ

Read More»

ASK OUR EXPERTS

Using 0 of 1024 Possible characters
Choose Topic

Trending Topics

LATEST STORIES

More »

Here's How A Meat-Based Diet Improves Length Growth In Infants

People Have Realised Exercise Is Best Medicine: Zumba Star Beto Perez

Daily Aspirin May Double Skin Cancer Risk In Men

Gut Bacteria Strongly Linked To Cause Of Heart Attack, Says Study

Here's How You Can Make Your Evening Snack Delicious And Healthy

................... Advertisement ...................

-------------------------------- Advertisement -----------------------------------