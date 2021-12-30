Need A Head Massage? Try This DIY Champi Technique At Home
Applying oil with a light rub helps soften the texture of the hair and also stimulates blood circulation to the hair follicles. Know more how to do a good Champi
A good champ is all you need to get rid of all the stress
Given the fast-paced, stressful times we live in, a nice champi is something all of us can make good use of. A head massage cools and relieves us from within. It helps unwind and makes us feel fresh again. But a good champi requires a helping hand. What if there's a way you can do it yourself at home? Well, there is indeed a way. Celebrity nutritionist and fitness expert Rujuta Diwekar shares a step-by-step video guide on how you can do a perfect champi all by yourself.
First, take some oil in your palm and put it on your scalp. Hold your palm for some time over your head and then rub it so that the oil gets easily inside the outer layer of the skin through the pores. Applying oil with a light rub helps soften the texture of the hair and also stimulates blood circulation to the hair follicles. “As you rub it, you will notice your palm heating. As you begin to know your head and body better, you will realise that the palm gets more hot when you are stressed,” says Rujata
The next step is to tap your palm on the overhead four-five times. The third step is to dip your fingers in oil and massage the behind of your ears with your thumb. Use the fingers to rub your neck and go all the way up to the top of your head. Now is the time to pay attention to your front. Again, dip your fingers in oil and lock your thumbs into your ears and work your way up with your fingers to the forehead. “It will feel really nice and relaxing and easy. It will feel like life is slowing down,” she adds.
Check the video here:
There are several other benefits of a massage or champi. In Ayurveda, it is said that a gentle massage can channelise the inner energy through specific points in the body called “marma”. The champi helps detox the body and improves bloating and digestion issues, besides improving blood circulation. It also reduces stress and anxiety.
For those who have dandruff issues, warm olive oil can be helpful. Alternatively, you can use sesame seed oil, almond oil, castor oil and coconut oil. Besides their soothing effect, these oils also nourish hair, making them strong. However, those already facing hair loss issues, massaging may aggravate the problem.
DoctorNDTV is the one stop site for all your health needs providing the most credible health information, health news and tips with expert advice on healthy living, diet plans, informative videos etc. You can get the most relevant and accurate info you need about health problems like diabetes, cancer, pregnancy, HIV and AIDS, weight loss and many other lifestyle diseases. We have a panel of over 350 experts who help us develop content by giving their valuable inputs and bringing to us the latest in the world of healthcare.