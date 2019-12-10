Natural Ways To Fight Hypertension: Try These Herbs To Control High Blood Pressure
High blood pressure is also known as a silent killer because it can put you at a higher risk of heart diseases. Ayurveda suggests various methods to control high blood pressure which can give you effective results. Here are some powerful herbs that might help.
High blood pressure: Regular exercise can help you manage blood pressure numbers
HIGHLIGHTS
- High blood pressure should not be left untreated
- Make modifications in your diet to fight hypertension
- Garlic can help you control blood pressure numbers
High blood pressure or hypertension is a common health issue these days. Most people ignore high blood pressure which can harm their health in various ways. High blood pressure is also known as a silent killer because it can put you at a higher risk of heart diseases. Hypertension should not be left untreated. To control the risk of serious health conditions yo must seek treatment immediately. You can make simple lifestyle and dietary modifications to control high blood pressure naturally. Ayurveda also suggests various methods to control high blood pressure which can give you effective results. Many effective herbs can help you fight the condition. If you also want to control your blood pressure naturally, here are some powerful herbs that might help.
High blood pressure: Herbs to control hypertension
1. Cinnamon
Cinnamon can add a strong flavour to your food. It is loaded with many health benefits. It is good for diabetics, PCOD and weight loss. This amazing spice is also good for high blood pressure. Adding some amount of cinnamon is also helpful in controlling blood pressure numbers. You can add cinnamon to your various recipes or sprinkle a small amount of it on various foods or smoothies.
Also read: This Amazing Spice Can Boost Weight Loss, Beat Diabetes, PCOD, Heart Disease And Many More
2. Flax seeds
Flax seeds are high in fibre and omega-3 fatty acids. It helps in controlling high blood pressure. Not just controlled blood pressure number flax seeds can offer you many other health benefits as well. Even studies have highlighted the benefit of flaxseeds for blood pressure. You can sprinkle some flaxseeds on your salad or smoothie. You can also blend some flaxseeds in shakes or smoothies.
3. Cardamom
The queen of spices which can add a strong flavour to your cup of tea can also help you fight hypertension. Chief Dietician Ms. Pavithra N Raj suggests, "Cardamom has antioxidant properties which promote heart health. Cardamom also contains fiber, the nutrient that can help lower cholesterol levels and enhance heart health. Because of these properties, the spice also can lower blood pressure levels and this benefits heart health as well."
Also read: Hypertension Prevention: Try Cardamom To Control High Blood Pressure, Here's How It Works
4. Garlic
Garlic is a part of almost every Indian kitchen. You can fight hypertension with garlic. It contains a strong flavour with properties that can relax blood vessels. This results in reduced blood pressure. You can add garlic to various recipes or simply use freshly chopped garlic as a topping.
Also read: High Blood Pressure Remedies: These Teas Can Lower Your Blood Pressure Numbers Naturally
(Ms. Pavithra N Raj is a Chief Dietician at Columbia Asia Referral Hospital Yeshwanthpur)
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
DoctorNDTV is the one stop site for all your health needs providing the most credible health information, health news and tips with expert advice on healthy living, diet plans, informative videos etc. You can get the most relevant and accurate info you need about health problems like diabetes, cancer, pregnancy, HIV and AIDS, weight loss and many other lifestyle diseases. We have a panel of over 350 experts who help us develop content by giving their valuable inputs and bringing to us the latest in the world of healthcare.