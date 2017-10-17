Get Rid Of Hormonal Problems With These Natural Remedies
We all know how troublesome these hormonal problems are and how big a hassle it is to have medicines for the same. Here's how you can get rid of them naturally.
Here's how you can combat hormonal problems naturally
- Follow a PCOD friendly diet such as fresh fruits and vegetables
- Exercising regularly keeps the insulin levels in control and reduces PCOD
- Weight loss improves the ovulation and also cyclic menstrual function
If a woman is seen to have polycystic ovaries on an ultrasound examination but does not have any symptoms, then she can be reassured that her fertility is not likely to be affected. In polycystic ovary syndrome, a woman's ovaries develop multiple cysts. Symptoms can include excessive hairiness, obesity, menstrual abnormalities, and infertility. All of this may be caused by abnormally high production of male hormones in the ovaries. Ultrasound scanning has become the standard for diagnosis of polycystic ovary syndrome. However, many women who have polycystic ovaries detected by ultrasound have no features of the syndrome.
Polycystic ovary disease is a common hormonal imbalance that has many symptoms like fertility problems, stress, obesity, genetics, excessive male hormones, irregular menstrual cycle, weight gain, high levels of insulin, excessive body and facial hair, acne, anxiety and depression.
Here are a few changes that will help you get rid of the hormonal problems.
1. Healthy diet
Time to follow a PCOD friendly diet such as fresh fruits and vegetables and bid goodbye to saturated fats, fried food, cheese and milk. Most women who have PCOS/PCOD tend to gain weight and positive changes such as diet, uses of herbs and acupuncture make conceiving possible.
2. Exercise regularly
It's very important to exercise regularly as it keeps the insulin levels in control, reducing the impact of PCOD. Exercising releases a hormone called endorphin which will makes the person feel better and stress free.
3. Weight Loss
Weight loss improves the ovulation and also cyclic menstrual function along with normalising insulin and glucose levels in the body. This will help balance your body's hormones and regularise menstrual cycle.
4. Change your lifestyle
Drinking and smoking will only worsen your hormonal imbalance. Make it a point to quit smoking, drinking and also refrain from taking other harmful drugs.
5. Stay stress free
Stress is one of the main causes of PCOS since it affects your internal system in many ways. Try and be stress free by taking short and frequent breaks from your daily routine to keep your mind and body feeling refreshed. Stay relaxed to feel rejuvenated.