Natural Mosquito Repellents: These Oils Can Protect You From Mosquito Bites
With the rise in mosquito-borne diseases, you might be looking for ways to prevent yourself from mosquito bites. Here are some natural mosquito repellents which you can use to reduce your risk of dengue, chikungunya and malaria.
Natural mosquito repellent can help you prevent mosquito bites without harming your skin
HIGHLIGHTS
- Mosquito-borne diseases are on a rise
- Some oils can help you prevent mosquito bites
- Using oils will not leave any side effect on your skin
It is often said that mosquito repellents are bad for your skin health. But the rise in dengue cases each year forces you to load yourself with mosquito repellents in the form of creams and sprays. In order to protect yourself from mosquito bites using mosquito repellents available in the market is not the only solution. You can choose some safe alternates which do not leave any side effect. These natural mosquito repellents can work effectively. Using them will help you reduce the risk of dengue, chikungunya, malaria and other mosquito-borne diseases. Here are some oils which can be applied on your skin to prevent mosquito bites.
Natural mosquito repellents
1. Basil oil
Basil or Tulsi is present in almost every Indian household. Tulsi has been used for medicinal purposes since ages. Basil oil can be used as a natural repellent. You can apply some basil oil on your body to keep insects and mosquitoes at bay. Basil oil will also help you fight many skin infection or skin irritation.
2. Clove oil
Clove has a strong aroma which is usually used to add extra flavour to food, teas and many more. Clove can be used to keep mosquitoes at bay. You will require some clove oil to repel mosquitoes. Take some clove oil and mix it with a carrier oil either coconut oil or olive oil. Apply this mixture on your skin and you are good to go without the fear of mosquitoes bites.
3. Neem oil
Neem is also a popular medicinal plant which is beneficial for the skin. Neem is loaded with health benefits. You can use neem oil as a mosquito repellent. Before applying neem oil diffuse it with water or oil. You can also add some neem oil to a diffuser to keep mosquitoes away from your room.
4. Lemon eucalyptus
Lemon eucalyptus has a refreshing scent which can provide you protection against mosquito bites. Various studies and findings have also shown that lemon eucalyptus can help you prevent mosquito bites. You can take some lemon eucalyptus oil and mix it with a carrier oil before applying it.
Precautions:
You must keep some points in mind before using these oils. You should not directly apply any of these oils. Always diffuse the oil before using. Do not apply such oils on a child below 3 years of age. Also, take special care before using them on kids. If you face any kind of problem after application then stop its use immediately.
