Natural Antibiotics: Here's How They Can Boost Immunity And Facilitate Speedy Recovery
Natural antibiotics can help you fight infections and help in speedy recovery from wounds and diseases. Here are some natural antibiotics that you probably didn't know about.
Honey is a natural antibiotic which provides a number of health benefits
HIGHLIGHTS
- Antibacterial properties of garlic make it a natural antibiotic
- Turmeric is an effective natural antibiotic
- These natural antibiotics can give a boost to your immunity
Antibiotics are one of world's most prescribed medicines for bacterial infections. Antibiotics are useful in cases when your own immune system does not work efficiently to kill harmful bacteria that causes diseases, antibiotics turn out to be helpful. However, overuse of antibiotics has resulted in growing incidence of antibiotic resistance-a condition in which bacteria change in a way that it reduces effectiveness of drugs or medicines that are designed to cure or prevent infection. In case of antibiotic resistance, the bacteria continue to multiple and causes more harm in the body.
This is the reason why you have to be mindful about consuming antibiotics and avoid them unless they are prescribed to you by a doctor. Taking care of yourself with some natural home remedies or natural antibiotics can definitely help you deal with common cold, fever, sinus infections, pneumonia and other infections that are usually treated with antibiotics.
Also read: World's Most Prescribed Medicine: Antibiotics
Natural antibiotics that can help you fight infections
1. Honey
Honey has healing properties and that is why it has been used a home remedy or natural antibiotic for quicker healing of wounds and prevention of infections. You can include honey in your diet by using it as the healthier alternative to sugar. You can add it to your tea or you can gulp a tsp of honey.
2. Garlic
Anti-bacterial properties of garlic make it an effective herb for fighting infections. Allicin is the active compound in garlic that has the capability of fighting harmful bacteria. You can directly ingest garlic cloves soaked in olive oil. Consuming two garlic cloves in a day can be helpful.
Also read: Study: Overuse Of Antibiotics Is High In Common Urology Procedures
3. Ginger
Ginger has medicinal and anti-inflammatory properties that qualify it as a natural antibiotic. Gingerol in ginger can be credited to its medicinal properties. Ginger can be used to treat nausea and morning sickness. It can also help in reducing muscle pain and soreness. Add ginger as an ingredient in your foods. You can also have ginger and honey infused tea.
4. Thyme essential oil
Studies have found that thyme essential oil can be helpful against antibiotic resistant bacteria. You can use thyme essential oil as a diffuser at home. It may help in increasing effectiveness of antibiotics.
Also read: Antibiotics: Uses, Types And Common Side Effects You Must Be Aware Of
5. Turmeric
Turmeric has amazing medicinal properties. There is nothing that this golden spice can't do for you. Curcumin in turmeric is the reason why the spice can be termed as a natural antibiotic. Curcumin contains powerful antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties that can offer protection from damage caused by free radicals in the body. Turmeric can not only help in facilitating speedy recovery, it can also help in improving brain function and reducing arthritis pain and joint pain. Have haldi doodh (turmeric latte) regularly and add raw turmeric in your foods. It will improve your immunity and reduce your risk of falling sick.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
DoctorNDTV is the one stop site for all your health needs providing the most credible health information, health news and tips with expert advice on healthy living, diet plans, informative videos etc. You can get the most relevant and accurate info you need about health problems like diabetes, cancer, pregnancy, HIV and AIDS, weight loss and many other lifestyle diseases. We have a panel of over 350 experts who help us develop content by giving their valuable inputs and bringing to us the latest in the world of healthcare.